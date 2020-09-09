JVC Professional Video’s CONNECTED CAM™ Provides Affordable, End-to-end Streaming With Open Source SRT Technology

New Firmware Adds Features that Further Establishes JVC as an Industry-Leading Streaming Solution

WAYNE, NJ, SEPTEMBER 2, 2020 – JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, furthers its commitment to providing the video production industry with the highest quality streaming solutions in a complete, plug-and-play package with its latest CONNECTED CAM™ firmware update. Using the open source Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) technology, JVC adds Forward Error Correction (FEC) and Stream Identifier (ID) to its 500 Series and 900 Series CONNECTED CAM cameras. The new firmware reinforces JVC’s standing in the industry as the leading provider of high-quality end-to-end streaming capable camera solutions.

Adding FEC to JVC’s CONNECTED CAM allows for redundant data stream packet loss recovery, meaning that data loss can be corrected before the video must buffer, while Stream ID makes it possible for multiple cameras to stream directly to one device. The company has also incorporated VITC (vertical interval time code) and LTC (longitudinal time code) functions with this latest update, which are essential for live production and synchronized streaming of live events, such as concerts, sports, ceremonies and conferences.

“As the first camera manufacturer to provide streaming direct from the camera itself, JVC offers the complete solution beyond just the camera,” says Joe D’Amico, vice president, JVC Professional Video. “The CONNECTED CAM system, with compatible decoders and switchers and SRT’s open source technology, provides a truly plug-and-play streaming ecosystem that does not require expensive backpacks. It is ideal for IP-based productions as it delivers hiqh-quality, reliable images.”

The JVC CONNECTED CAM system, which also includes its SRT-enabled BR-DE900 decoder, BR-EN900 encoder and the KM-IP6000 switcher, is an easy to use streaming solution that meets a wide range of budgets. The system’s cross-compatibility between brands also means that users can incorporate the latest streaming video capabilities with their existing streaming studio equipment.

The new firmware will be available as a free download from the JVC Professional Video website at the end of September.

ABOUT JVC PROFESSIONAL VIDEO

Headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, JVC Professional Video is a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation. The company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of broadcast and professional video equipment, as well as D-ILA front projection systems. For more information, visit JVC’s website at http://pro.jvc.com or call (800) 582 5825.