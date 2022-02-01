Johnson Controls, PURO UV and Ushio Embark on Research to Study the Efficacy and Safety of Filtered Far UV-C technology

This first-of-its-kind Far-UVC research collaboration will evaluate the efficacy of Far-UVC pathogen deactivation while identifying and assessing any negative impact on surrounding air

The research will be initiated by leading U.S.-based universities and certified laboratories over the next 3-6 months; results will be provided as they become available

MILWAUKEE & MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. & CYPRESS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, PURO Lighting, LLC (“PURO”), a subsidiary of Applied UV, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: AUVI), a proven innovative UV technology solutions leader and Ushio America, Inc. (“Ushio”), have announced a research collaboration to study the efficacy and safety of filtered Far UV-C disinfection1 technology.

“The further validation of the safety and efficacy of filtered Far UV-C technology presents tremendous opportunity for PURO to accelerate market adoption by sponsoring this critical research,” said Brian Stern, president of PURO. “The research will help demonstrate the benefits and potential cost savings that continuous disinfection of air and surfaces can bring to workplace settings, including hospitals, schools, government buildings, commercial offices, and other shared indoor spaces.”

Far UV-C is a narrow band of UVC light centered at 222nm, which is proven to inactivate pathogens at levels that are safe for human exposure and can be used in spaces where people are present. While the efficacy of filtered Far UV-C light disinfection is widely known, there is limited research on the ancillary effects that occur from the inactivation of pathogens using Far UV-C light. The planned research will allow for a better understanding of the possible impact the elimination of pathogens has on the surrounding air.

“Better indoor air quality (IAQ) is increasingly important to our customers and our employees, and it’s critical we evaluate all of the factors that go into the IAQ equation,” said Tyler Smith, vice president, Healthy Buildings, Johnson Controls. “We are intrigued and excited by the early promise of filtered Far UV-C as a supplement to our leading IAQ solution portfolio. By testing PURO and Ushio’s market-leading filtered Far UV-C technologies, we will be able to provide customers with additional, proven, safe and effective solutions to ensure that the air and surfaces in indoor spaces are healthier and more sustainable.”

“Ushio is honored to partner with Johnson Controls and PURO as we embark to build on our existing research and findings to further prove the efficacy and safety of Care222 filtered Far UV-C technology,” said Shinji Kameda, COO, Ushio America, Inc. “We strongly believe the capability to provide continuous, Far UV-C disinfection of air and surfaces in occupied spaces will become the industry standard. This research will help provide the confidence to customers that the technology is not only effective, but safe.”

The research agreement, which includes technologies and products from PURO and Ushio, will focus on the testing of regulatory-approved filtered Far UV-C lighting technologies. The research will be initiated by leading U.S.-based universities and certified laboratories over the next 3-6 months. Because of the importance of this research to public health and well-being, the results will be made publicly available and shared broadly to inform customer choices and public policy.

According to a recently released white paper from Johnson Controls, “Measuring the Return on Indoor Air Quality Investment,” better indoor air quality can conservatively lead to a $750 to $800 return per employee per year through reducing absenteeism from health issues and the reduction of productivity due to poor air quality.

1References to disinfection refer generally to the reduction of pathogenic bioburden and are not intended to refer to any specific definition of the term as may be used for other purposes by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world’s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Applied UV Inc.

Applied UV, Inc. (“AUVI”) provides proprietary surface and air disinfection technology focused on Improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), specialty LED lighting and luxury mirrors and commercial furnishings all of which serves clients globally in both the commercial and retail segments.

Our products address the needs in the healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, cannabis, education, winery vertical markets. The Company has established strategic manufacturing partnerships and alliances including Canon, Acuity, Johnson Controls, Siemens, Grainger, and a global network of 64 dealers and distributors in 52 countries, offering a complete suite of products through its two wholly owned subsidiaries – SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”) and Munn Works, LLC (“Munn Works”). SteriLumen owns brands and markets a portfolio of clinically proven products utilizing advanced UVC Carbon, Broad Spectrum UVC LED’s, Photo-catalytic oxidation (PCO) pathogen elimination technology, branded Airocide ®, Scientific Air™, Airoclean™ 420, Lumicide™, PUROHealth, PURONet, and LED Supply Company. Sterilumen’s proprietary platform suite of patented, surface and air technologies offers, the most complete pathogen disinfection platform including mobile, fixed and HVAC systems and software solutions interconnecting its entire portfolio suite into the IoT allowing customers to implement, manage and monitor IAQ measures recommended by the EPA across any enterprise. Sterilumen’s Lumicide™ platform applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections (“HAI’s) in several patented designs for infection control in healthcare. LED Supply Company, a full-service, wholesale distributor of LED lighting and controls throughout North America.

MunnWorks manufactures and sells custom luxury and backlit mirrors, and conference room & living spaces furnishings.

Our global list of Fortune 100 end users including Kaiser Permanente, NY Health+Hospitals, MERCY Healthcare, Baptist Health South Florida, New York City Transit, Samsung, JB Hunt, Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park, JetBlue Park, France’s Palace of Versailles, Whole Foods, Del Monte Foods, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Marriott, Hilton, Four Seasons and Hyatt, and more. For information on Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit https://www.applieduvinc.com.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on LinkedIn

About Ushio America, Inc.

Ushio America, Inc. is a vertically integrated solutions company for lighting systems and components utilizing xenon short arc, lasers, ultra-high-pressure UV, excimer, metal halide, LEDs (specialty sensing and architectural lighting), halogen, fluorescent, and miniature incandescent lamps serving semiconductor, printed circuit, video projection, cinema, medical, life sciences, UV curing, germicidal, horticulture, landscaping, graphic arts, flashlight, scientific, medical, infra-red heating, lamp and laser drivers, systems and services, and numerous other applications. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, Ushio America offers a full spectrum of over 2,500 products and services to its customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Contacts

Johnson Controls:

Karen Tognarelli



Direct: +1 571-214-7744



Email: [email protected]

Applied UV, Inc.:

Brett Maas, Managing Principal



Hayden IR



[email protected]

(646) 536-7331

Ushio America, Inc.

Ryan Olsen



[email protected]