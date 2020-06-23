JCM Global® Chooses Analog Way’s Aquilon C+ to Drive Three Rooms of Displays at New Desert Diamond West Valley Casino

JCM Global® and Analog Way have partnered to bring cutting-edge LED video displays to casinos across the country, the latest being the new Desert Diamond West Valley Casino in Glendale, Arizona. JCM engineered a digital signage solution utilizing two fully-loaded Analog Way Aquilon C+ 4K/8K multi-screen presentation systems and videowall processors to drive displays in Desert Diamond’s Winners Sports Bar, bingo room and poker room.

The Winners Sports Bar features a four-sided, hanging LED video display comprised of JCM’s MAX-S 1.9mm LED panels plus a separate 19.7 x 11.5-foot MAX-S 1.9mm LED videowall. The bingo room has a wall-mounted 16.5 x 9.8-foot MAX-S 2.6mm LED videowall, while the poker room is outfitted with four 2×2 Samsung monitor walls.

“The casino needed to drive multiple narrow pixel pitch LED walls, which are very immersive and make a statement,” notes Brian Smith, Southeast Regional Sales Manager for Analog Way. “The casino also wanted to be able to recall different presets at the touch of a button and have instant seamless transitions. Aquilon C+ was chosen to mix high numbers of inputs combined with a high window count: The Aquilon units process 24 inputs of video from a variety of sources, including satellite TV and local marketing content from an existing media player and still images.”

Smith points out that, “using the same infrastructure, all outputs to the bingo and poker rooms had to cross the entire casino floor at around 1,000 feet. Lightware fiber transmitters and receivers were chosen to drive the signal to the far rooms and provide them with windowed content for ultimate flexibility.”

“Analog Way has been our digital signage solutions partner for the last two years because of their superior technology and outstanding customer service,” says Dave Kubajak, JCM Global Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Operations.

“For Desert Diamond Casino, we selected Analog Way’s Aquilon C+ for a number of reasons, including its flexibility to manage high volume of inputs and screens. At the casino, our digital signage solutions help the property connect with their players through dynamic, original content. With Analog Way’s responsive equipment, the customer has the flexibility to display numerous custom presets with multiple live video feeds.”

Smith notes that the system is especially easy for the casino’s non-technical staff to use. “A Crestron touch panel is provided for one-touch recall of presets for all of the walls,” he explains. “And operators can drill down a bit to select which channel they want in a particular window based on the event customers ask to see.”