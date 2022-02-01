Interactive Entertainment Group Launches New Website

Following the company’s rebrand in 2021, Interactive Entertainment Group launches a new website reflecting its new elevated feel.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Interactive Entertainment Group, a nationwide event production company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, interactiveparty.com. The new website comes a year and a half after the company’s rebranding in August 2021.

The site features a variety of experience categories (virtual reality, giant games, etc.) and event types (experiential events, trade shows, etc.), making it easier than ever for users to find entertainment options that align with their event goals. Not only does the website simplify the planning process, but the site’s blog and press sections also act as a resource for event inspiration.

“While developing our new website, my team and I tried to put ourselves in the planner’s shoes,” said Gregg Dukofsky, founder & visionary at Interactive Entertainment Group. “I can confidently say that we have accomplished this, packing a bevy of unique experiences and event inspiration into one easy to navigate interface.”

Other notable features include testimonials, awards, and meet the team pages, giving users piece of mind while positioning Interactive Entertainment Group as a trusted source in the industry.

About Interactive Entertainment Group

Interactive Entertainment Group is a nationwide event production company featuring an unmatched inventory of innovative products and customizable experiences. From augmented reality to interactive games to virtual events and beyond, the company’s technology-driven products are a secret-weapon to some of the country’s largest corporations including Amazon, Google, Salesforce, Facebook, PepsiCo, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and more.

