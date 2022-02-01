Independent Cloud Computing Leader Vultr Adds NVIDIA A16 to its A40, A100, and Fractional GPU Offerings

Customers can now access the highest-performance virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), powered by NVIDIA GPUs, paying only for what they use

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, today announced Cloud GPU availability of the NVIDIA A16, the premier graphics processing unit (GPU) for virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). The NVIDIA A16 is purpose-built for high-density, graphics-rich VDI, delivering a user experience nearly indistinguishable from a native PC for remote workers. The NVIDIA A16 joins the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU and NVIDIA A40 in the Vultr lineup, furthering the company’s efforts to democratize global access to accelerated computing.

Vultr is the only independent cloud computing platform offering the full range of Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Cloud Storage, Bare Metal, Managed Databases, Kubernetes, and other cloud-native services across a global footprint. Vultr was the pioneer and first cloud provider to offer fractions of the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU, which dramatically accelerates deep learning, high performance computing (HPC) and data analytics, as well as the NVIDIA A40 GPU, delivering powerful graphics capabilities for visual computing. Vultr’s solutions enable users to only pay for the resources they need instead of purchasing and installing GPUs themselves or renting full clusters from other cloud providers.

Cloud GPU instances featuring the NVIDIA A16 are ideal for running popular Windows and Linux desktop applications, such as developer IDEs like Visual Studio and Android Studio, or productivity applications like Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel, and Word. For graphics-intensive workloads such as visual effects (VFX), rendering, and computer-aided design (CAD), Cloud GPU instances with the NVIDIA A40 may be the better fit.

Cloud GPU instances can be used as remote desktops by connecting to them with clients such as Microsoft Remote Desktop, Parsec, and VNC. Pricing starts at just $21.50 per month, or $0.032 per hour, making these cloud-based virtual desktops an affordable alternative to IT-managed physical personal computers.

“We have entered an era where a large percentage of the global workforce is working at least partially from home, and many teams are entirely remote,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr’s parent company, Constant. “Remote workers require instant access to many cloud-based applications and tools, and they must be able to collaborate with teammates seamlessly. IT departments will increasingly find that it is easier, more secure, and less expensive to manage virtual desktops than full-featured physical computers.”

While principally optimized for VDI, the NVIDIA A16 is a versatile GPU that can also be used for transcoding, streaming, and machine learning inference. To better support these compute-intensive use cases, Vultr also makes multiple interconnected NVIDIA A16, A100, and A40 GPUs available as Bare Metal servers.

“Cloud-based, on-demand delivery of NVIDIA GPU resources is enabling greater cost efficiency and improved resource utilization,” said Anne Hecht, senior director of product marketing for enterprise software products at NVIDIA. “By adding the NVIDIA A16 to its Cloud GPU lineup, Vultr continues to demonstrate its ability to make enterprise-grade accelerated computing accessible and affordable for all.”

Vultr offers its cloud computing service in 30 locations spanning six continents. Its Cloud GPU product is presently available in eight of these locations – Los Angeles, New Jersey, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Bangalore, Singapore, and Sydney.

For more information on Vultr and its support for the NVIDIA A16, visit https://www.vultr.com/products/cloud-gpu/

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Constant’s flagship product, Vultr, is the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing platform. A favorite with developers, Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage [A1] solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky, and completely bootstrapped, Constant has become one of the largest cloud computing platforms in the world, without ever raising equity financing. Learn more at www.constant.com and www.vultr.com.

