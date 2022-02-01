IMDb Announces Top 10 Movies and Series of 2022

IMDbPro data on the page views of the hundreds of millions of IMDb customers shows The Batman is the top movie of 2022; Stranger Things nabs the top spot for TV and streaming series

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV, and celebrity content, today unveiled the Top 10 Movies and Series of 2022. Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings or reviews from professional critics, IMDb determines its list of the most popular movies and TV series by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb. This exclusive and definitive data is derived from the IMDbPro movie and TV rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year.





IMDb Top 10 Movies of 2022*

*Among the movies released in the U.S. in 2022, these 10 were consistently most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. This exclusive and definitive data is derived from IMDbPro movie rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist at https://www.imdb.com/watchlist. IMDb users can also rate movies they’ve seen from each film’s IMDb title page to help other users discover and decide what to watch.

IMDb Top 10 TV and Streaming Series of 2022*

*The 10 TV and streaming series that released new episodes in 2022 and consistently ranked highest on the proprietary weekly TV rankings on IMDbPro throughout the year. IMDbPro rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist at https://www.imdb.com/watchlist. IMDb users can also rate series they’ve seen from each show’s IMDb title page to help other users discover and decide what to watch.

“IMDb congratulates these 20 movies and series for breaking through and resonating with our customers around the world in what was truly another electrifying year for entertainment,” said Nikki Santoro, chief operating officer of IMDb. “It is exciting to see Stranger Things earn the coveted #1 spot on our list of the most popular series of 2022 as determined by IMDb customer page views after consistently landing top spots our annual lists, with previous rankings at #2 in 2016, #5 in 2017, and #3 in 2019. We can’t wait to see what happens next to these fan-favorite characters in Hawkins, Indiana.”

For comparison purposes, the IMDb 2021 year-end Top 10 lists are available at http://www.imdb.com/best-of/2021.

The IMDb Best of 2022 section (www.imdb.com/best-of) features a variety of year-end Top 10 lists, more of which will be unveiled in the coming weeks, as well as retrospective photo galleries, trailers, original videos (including an “In Memoriam” video), and other year-end coverage.

