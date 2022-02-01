IHOP® Drops an NFT (New French Toast)

The Brand Also Introduces a New All Day Everyday Menu with Additions Meeting Guests’ Cravings for Both Lighter and Indulgent Offerings

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, IHOP® announced it dropped its first NFT, New French Toast. While the NFT is not a non-fungible token, you can taste and try the new Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast for yourself when dining in or to-go at participating IHOP locations. The new Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast features two slices of thick and fluffy bread dipped in a vanilla, cinnamon batter and prepared on the IHOP griddle, available in classic, strawberry banana, and lemon ricotta mixed berry flavors. Guests can redeem the Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast for only 10 PanCoins in the International Bank of Pancakes Stack Market during the first two weeks of launch.





The brand is also introducing a new all-day menu that meets its guests’ two sides of cravings, both light and indulgent. On the lighter side of craving, the menu will expand to include Plant-Based Sausage and Avocado Toast. Additionally, the brand is introducing new dinner entrees featuring Sirloin Salisbury Steak and All-Natural Atlantic Salmon, which can be enjoyed with new lighter side options like steamed broccoli with garlic butter, yellow and green beans, or opt for a more indulgent side like loaded mashed potatoes or bacon mac & cheese.

“At IHOP, we understand guests have an endless list of decisions to make when they are hungry, including where to eat, whether to eat in or dine out, and even what to order,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “With our new menu additions, we are looking to provide joy to our guests with more choices such as our Thick ’N Fluffy French Toast, as well as new ways to enjoy IHOP regardless of where they fall on the two sides of cravings.”

Additionally, more smiles are being delivered to guests’ plates as IHOP has removed high fructose corn syrup from IHOP syrups, ensuring every guest receives a delicious quality meal when they dine-in or order via IHOP ‘N Go.

The full list of new menu items includes:

Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast New! Thick ‘N Fluffy Classic French Toast : Two slices of thick and fluffy bread dipped & griddled in our new vanilla cinnamon French toast batter & topped with whipped real butter & powdered sugar. New! Thick ‘N Fluffy Strawberry Banana French Toast : Two slices of thick and fluffy bread topped with glazed strawberries, fresh banana slices & powdered sugar. New! Thick ‘N Fluffy Lemon Ricotta Mixed Berry French Toast : Two slices of thick and fluffy bread topped with lemon ricotta, seasonal mixed berry topping & powdered sugar.

Healthy Crave-ability New! Plant-Based Sausage Power Combo : Two plant-based sausages, scrambled cage-free egg whites, seasonal fresh fruit & choice of two protein pancakes or multigrain toast. New! Classic Avocado Toast : Grilled multigrain bread topped with freshly sliced avocado & roasted cherry tomatoes. Served with choice of fresh fruit or hash browns. Seasonal availability may vary. Egg white options for Combos & Omelettes, and Gluten-Friendly options Seasonal Fruit Toppings on Buttermilk Pancakes

Dinner Entrée Proteins & Sides Customization New! All-Natural Salmon : All-natural 6 oz. Atlantic salmon fillet hand seasoned and grilled to perfection. New! Sirloin Salisbury Steak : Sirloin Salisbury Steak topped with sautéed mushrooms & onions in a rich beef gravy. New! Entrée Sides : Steamed Fresh Broccoli, Yellow & Green Beans, Loaded Mashed Potatoes, Bacon Mac & Cheese

Appetizers New! Jalape ñ o & Cheese Bites : Six golden, crispy Jalapeño & Cheddar Cheese bites served with buttermilk ranch for dipping. New! Chicken Quesadilla : Diced grilled chicken breast, roasted poblano & red bell peppers & melted Jack & Cheddar cheeses in a warm, grilled tortilla. Served with salsa, pickled Jalapeños, and sour cream.



IHOP’s new menu featuring Thick ‘N Fluffy French Toast is available now at participating locations nationwide. For more information or to find the nearest location, visit IHOP.com.

For more than 63 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of March 31, 2022, there are 1,751 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam as well as Canada, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama and Peru. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

