IEEE P802.11ax™ Meets Requirements for 5G Indoor Hotspot and Dense Urban Deployments Enabling Enhanced Wireless Network Performance

PISCATAWAY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, and the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE SA) today announced IEEE P802.11ax meets or exceeds requirements specified by the International Telecommunications Union for the 5G Indoor Hotspot and Dense Urban test environments of the enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) usage scenario. IEEE P802.11ax establishes a foundation for an advanced Wi-Fi technology capable of supporting 5G network performance.

Successful evaluation of IEEE P802.11ax demonstrates the ongoing evolution of IEEE 802.11TM to meet wireless capacity demands being driven by remote video streaming, cloud access, and an increasingly connected mobile world.

“Achieving 5G performance at the cost points associated with Wi-Fi® supports the continued advancement of wireless technology, as well as the exponential growth of mobile wireless device utilization,” said Dorothy Stanley, IEEE 802.11 Working Group chair. “The successful evaluation of IEEE P802.11ax meets the ever-increasing needs of wireless communication, providing higher data rates, increased reliability, and lower latency to better serve the entire industry.”

The methodology specified in the IMT-2020 requirements provides network descriptions, channel models, traffic patterns and other parameters necessary to benchmark performance. The benchmark for compliance to the IMT-2020 requirements for the specific scenario and environments consists of:

Minimum acceptable downlink/uplink peak performance,

Average user experience,

Cell-edge user experience,

Mobility performance and latency performance.

IEEE P802.11ax was shown to satisfy all the Medium Access Control and Physical Layer (MAC/PHY) requirements for Indoor Hotspot and Dense Urban test environments of the eMBB usage scenario.

Products implementing IEEE P802.11ax are available today and can provide 5G connectivity, helping to speed the deployment of networks which deliver 5G performance and increasing the availability of 5G wireless access for users. Supporting documentation for IEEE P802.11ax meeting the IMT-2020 requirements for eMBB is available for public download.

The draft standard is available for purchase at the IEEE Standard Store.

