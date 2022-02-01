Hyatt Zilara Debuts in Riviera Maya

Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya welcomes adult guests to savor the moment in a modern 70-acre rejuvenating retreat

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) today announced the opening of Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya. Nestled in the secluded region of Riviera Maya, Mexico, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya is surrounded by lush mangroves, with easy access to the Cancun International Airport and only six miles from Playa del Carmen. This sophisticated all-inclusive resort radiates paradise with modern hacienda charm, situated on 1.5 acres of pure white sand beach combining state-of-the-art amenities with heartfelt service and inviting accommodations.





The exclusive adult oasis boasts 291 sophisticated suites with elegant amenities, modern décor and beautiful views of the resort grounds and sea. All rooms and suites feature spa-like bathrooms with rainfall showers, turndown service, LCD satellite TV’s, Wi-Fi internet access and complimentary minibars with soft drinks and premium beer along with 24-hour in-suite dining featuring chef specialties. Each guestroom offers a furnished balcony or patio, views of the ocean or garden, marble bathrooms and double vanities, all exuding the tranquility and peacefulness of the Riviera Maya region.

“Nearly 10 years ago, we opened the first Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara properties with the goal of reinventing the all-inclusive experience with a unique offering characterized by premium food and beverage offerings, favored wellness experiences and activities, personalized service and much more,” said Playa Hotels & Resort’s EVP and Chief Investment Officer, Fernando Mulet, “With each new opening, we continue to push the category forward and drive value for customers, owners, developers and brands alike. We look forward to welcoming guests and World of Hyatt members to this unscripted all-inclusive resort in Riviera Maya.”

Guests of Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya can enjoy adult-oriented amenities, including a sprawling ocean-view pool with an adjacent hot tub, nine globally inspired restaurants, bars and lounges, and unique daily and nightly activities, such as aqua aerobics, water sports, cooking lessons, live performances and more.

Inspired by the art and architecture of pre-Hispanic Maya culture, Zen Spa provides a serene atmosphere for relaxation and wellness, featuring soothing and restorative treatments with ten indoor treatment rooms. Zen Spa also offers a master suite with a hydrotherapy tub, sauna and steam rooms, a fitness center with group classes, strength zone and cardio area, and a full-service beauty salon.

Ideal for large gatherings, Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya offers the perfect venues for meetings and conferences with more than 6,000 square feet of modern facilities designed for success. Elegant outdoor spaces and gardens allow for dreamy destination weddings with a blissful backdrop.

World of Hyatt members can earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Hyatt Zilara Riviera Maya starting now through February 28, 2023. For more information and to book a reservation, please visit www.hyattzilararivieramaya.com.

About Hyatt Zilara

Hyatt Zilara resorts offer guests a luxury adults-only all-inclusive experience to recharge, reconnect and pamper themselves. Through service from the heart, guests will experience an inviting and rejuvenating stay with state-of-the-art pampering to relax and unwind. Meanwhile, a variety of local and global culinary offerings and effortless activities on the property’s surroundings invite each guest to take time away from their busy lives. For more information on Hyatt Zilara luxury all-inclusive resorts or to make a reservation, visit allinclusive.hyatt.com, call +1-800-760-0944 or contact a preferred travel agent. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattAllIn.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt’s award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands as well as resort and hotel brands under the AMR™ Collection, which are joining World of Hyatt in phases and include Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key, and exclusive member rates. With more than 30 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services,wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt’s strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™, Lindblad Expeditions and MGM Resorts International. Travelers can enroll for free at hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,200 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 72 countries across six continents. The Company’s offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, and JdV by Hyatt™; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Vivid Hotels & Resorts®, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, “Playa”) is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 22 resorts (8,366 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

