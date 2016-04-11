HITN Celebrates Earth Day All Month Long in April

During the entire month of April, HITN is celebrating the Festival de la Tierra with specifically selected programming for HITN and Edye, as well as information and activities related to conservation and saving our planet

BROOKLYN, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HITN and Edye expand Earth Day celebrations all throughout the month of April with the Festival de la Tierra to emphasize the importance of caring for our Earth and its inhabitants. The special event will include specifically selected content featuring the awe-inspiring beauty of nature. From breathtaking natural events to animals big and small, land dwellers or ocean swimmers, April on HITN will bring the wonders of our planet to every viewer’s home. Complementing this special programming, HITN will provide information and activities related to the care and conservation of planet Earth.

HITN’s television channel will broadcast thematic content weekdays at 8pm ET/PT during the month of April featuring the best episodes of the following hit series:

April 3 – 10 – Planeta feroz

April 11 – 16 – Animales maravillosos

April 17 – 23 – Mundo Salvaje con Ron Magill

April 24 – 30 – Mundo azul

In celebration of Earth Day, on Saturday, April 22 at 8pm ET/PT, HITN will host a forum titled Conserving Our Planet. Led by Ron Magill, founder of the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment, Communications Director of Zoo Miami, Wildlife Ambassador award winner, and host of HITN’s own of Mundo Salvaje, the HITN Forum, will also include the participation of biologist Yara de Melo Barros and Deon Cilliers. Dr. de Melo Barros of Projeto Onças do Iguaçu, focuses on the protection and conservation of Brazil’s jaguars, a key species for the maintenance of biodiversity in Iguaçu National Park. Mr. Cilliers, of Cheetah Outreach Trust, will speak on his work to promote the survival of the free ranging South African cheetah. The HITN Forum, Conserving Our Planet will also be available on HITN.TV and HITN GO.

The Festival de la Tierra also extends to Edye, HITN’s premium SVOD service for preschool-aged children. Throughout the month of April, the youngest of the family will learn, through play with their favorite characters, the importance of caring for our planet. The new series Jungle Book will join specially selected episodes of current series that cover topics related to the Festival de la Tierra. More information may be found at: https://edye.com/festivaldelatierra/

HITN will also be producing four new short-form capsules for its original series Voces, featuring individuals and groups making a difference in their community. For April, HITN is highlighting organizations such as Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, International Sea Keepers Society, and the South Florida Wildlife Center, all of which work towards conservation and conservation education.

To further enhance HITN’s commitment to providing its audience with actionable information on topics that are relevant to the community, a microsite for Festival de la Tierra has been created which, in addition to the previously detailed content, includes articles from HITN’s health and wellbeing service, Vida y Salud providing information on how taking care of the human race is an essential part of working towards conservation: https://hitn.tv/festival-de-la-tierra/

