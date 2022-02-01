Hexnode recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2022 Vendor Assessment

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#appledevicemanagement–Hexnode, the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management solution by Mitsogo Inc., has announced that it has been positioned in four of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software Vendor Assessment reports. The listing highlights leading vendors in the Unified Endpoint Management market.

Hexnode has been named a Leader in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Apple Devices 2022 Vendor Assessment” (Doc # US48325222) and a Major Player in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Ruggedized/Internet of Things Device Deployments 2022 Vendor Assessment” (Doc # US48325322), “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software for Small and Midsize Businesses 2022 Vendor Assessment” (Doc # US48325522) and “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Unified Endpoint Management Software 2022 Vendor Assessment” (Doc # US48325122). The IDC MarketScape report assesses vendors based on their quantitative and qualitative characteristics. The report summarizes the vendor’s features, strengths and challenges, assisting businesses in making informed technology decisions.

The evaluation is based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework that assesses each vendor relative to their counterparts. In addition, the framework highlights the core aspects considered the most important for long-term and short-term success in the UEM market.

“Hexnode’s sole objective is to simplify enterprise security, all the while offering IT admins a helping hand in managing and securing their device fleet. We are happy to be positioned as a Leader and a Major Player in the four IDC MarketScape reports on UEM. We believe that this validation will assist businesses in selecting the right solution while adhering to their security roadmap,” says Rachana Vijayan, CMO of Hexnode.

The hybrid culture propelled by the two-year-old pandemic has pushed corporates to embrace cloud-based device management solutions. With the goal of securing every geographically distributed corporate endpoint, Hexnode UEM has helped businesses strengthen their cyberinfrastructure. As part of its efforts to broaden its capabilities, the company has announced collaborations with cybersecurity solutions such as Kaspersky, Keeper Security, OpenVPN and many more.

“We have always taken the best technology, strategy, and customer experience practices and evolved them further to meet the growing market demands. We look forward to building on our strengths and improving on our limitations to bring forward the best innovations that will help us achieve our business objectives,” adds Rachana.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Hexnode

Hexnode UEM is the award-winning Unified Endpoint Management platform from Mitsogo Inc. The unified platform makes it easy to secure endpoints and manage all devices using a central console that is accessible across every OS and network. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, the cloud-based solution was founded on a mission to provide tools to securely manage organizations and pave the way for the future of business mobility. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.

About Mitsogo

Mitsogo Inc. is a leading provider of Endpoint Management and security solutions. Mitsogo Inc., the company behind the award-winning Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management software, was launched with a vision to provide top-notch management solutions for businesses of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500s. The company’s pivotal role in securing the business networks of organizations in over 100 countries is a testament to this vision.

Contacts

Elizabeth Hale



[email protected]

+1 415 510 2128