Halteres Associates Launches Halteres Presents Podcast Series

Exclusive Interviews with Experts in the Diagnostics Field to Bolster the Global Dialogue on Diagnostic & Life Science Matters

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halteres Associates, a leading bioscience consultancy that provides strategic and tactical services in the areas of diagnostics, medical devices, and life science research to clients of all sizes, today has launched season one of their new podcast series, Halteres Presents. The series, co-hosted by Halteres Associates partners Rich Thayer and Mickey Urdea, is described as a brand-agnostic interview podcast that seeks to provide an impartial perspective on the latest developments in medical diagnostics.

Selections from the upcoming season of Halteres Presents include:

A three-episode series premiere focusing on tuberculosis diagnostics worldwide, featuring perspectives from Dr. Morten Ruhwald, Dr. Peter Small, and Dr. Shibu Vijayan, who are all prominent tuberculosis experts and experienced practitioners in the field;

A chat with Dr. Paul Keim, known for his work assisting the FBI’s manhunt in response to the 2001 anthrax letters, and featured in the recent noteworthy Netflix documentary “The Anthrax Attacks”, to discuss his essential and pivotal scientific research used in the investigation;

A discussion with Jen Leib, an experienced government affairs official from iPolicy Solutions, dissecting several key pieces of legislation related to the diagnostics industry and where they stand today;

An interview with Dr. Nancy Gagliano, Deployment Lead for the National Institute of Health’s (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative to speed innovation in COVID-19 diagnostics;

And a sit down with Mike Richey, Co-Chair of the Board of Directors of The National AIDS Memorial, to cover the obstacles to healthcare access for patients from all parts of the globe and all socio-economic backgrounds.

“We noticed a lack of opportunities within the diagnostics media landscape for prominent individuals to exchange knowledge directly with their colleagues, beyond traditional journals and conferences, or for other listeners to enrich their understanding of key issues influencing the availability of new testing solutions,” stated Halteres managing partner Rich Thayer. “We wanted to create our own sandbox where experts could come share their insights, experiences, forecasts, and observations beyond simply a high-level overview.”

Founding partner Mickey Urdea added that the aim of the podcast is to provide a platform for guests to share their extensive experience and insights, with the ultimate goal of driving the conversation around diagnostics forward for both experts and novices. “By codifying these lessons learned, we’re helping others to avoid the same pitfalls in their own journeys,” said Urdea. “As the Roman saying goes: ‘A wise man learns from the mistakes of others; a fool learns from his own.’”

New episodes of season one of Halteres Presents will be released weekly on Apple and Spotify. Season two is already in the works and is set to be released later in 2023.

Apple Podcasts Link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/halteres-presents/id1675559229

Spotify Link: https://open.spotify.com/show/436uwcDjTxAlOIiVXsGUDJ?si=6f71d5d23e0b4fd4

About Halteres Associates

Founded in 2002, San Ramon-based Halteres Associates, LLC, provides strategic and tactical consulting services to organizations in the areas of diagnostics, global health, medical devices, and life science research. With decades of combined experience and leveraging a robust network of industry professionals across multiple disciplines, Halteres Associates assists organizations with technology creation and applications, product and market development, opportunity and economic analyses, business modeling, and more. Their clients include large multinational companies, global nongovernmental organizations, and emerging industry innovators.

Contacts

Sharon Noot



714-600-9022