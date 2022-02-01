Grow Credit Taps Discover Financial Services Veteran Jeffrey Anderson as New SVP of Compliance

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#financialinclusion—Grow Credit, a financial inclusion startup dedicated to helping people raise their credit scores for free by leveraging their monthly subscription payments, such as Netflix or Spotify, is proud to announce that financial services industry veteran Jeffrey Anderson is joining Grow Credit’s senior leadership team. Anderson has been named Senior Vice President of Compliance and will oversee Grow Credit’s compliance with laws, regulatory requirements, internal policies and procedures.

Prior to joining Grow Credit, Anderson’s most recent role was as Vice President and Legal Risk Officer at Discover Financial Services. As part of his 35-year career at Discover, Anderson worked in finance, compliance, and legal and developed Discover’s centralized regulatory relations program, as well as coordinated and facilitated regulatory examinations. Anderson also spent several years at Discover as a BSA/AML officer.

“As today’s regulatory landscape continues to change, and strengthen, being able to quickly adapt is more important than ever. I look forward to contributing my expertise in the area of regulatory compliance,” Anderson said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a company committed to financial inclusion.’’

“Understanding and effectively managing risk in a dynamic environment is absolutely critical to achieving our business goals,” said Joe Bayen, Founder and CEO. “Jeffrey is a respected professional in regulatory relations with a strong record of building and leading effective compliance programs at a global financial institution. His deep experience, positive demeanor, and a strong desire to serve will prove invaluable as we further strengthen our compliance and continue to grow.”

This announcement comes off the heels of Grow Credit’s being featured as part of Apple celebrating Black Developers & Creators, with a listing as the top-featured app alongside other apps such as Calendly and Joe Bayen participating in the Closing Bell Ceremony of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 23 in honor of Black History Month.

About Grow Credit Inc.

Grow Credit’s innovative credit building service lowers the barrier of entry for millions of Americans who need to establish and build credit. Combining a small-dollar loan with a virtual MasterCard, the service manages subscription payments, such as Netflix, and reports loan balances to the credit bureaus. The MasterCard is issued through Sutton Bank and is exclusively designed to pay subscription payments. Grow Credit is based in Santa Monica and was founded in 2018 by financial industry veterans. For more information, visit GrowCredit.com.

