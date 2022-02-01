Future Technologies Collaborates With Intel to Open Living Lab to Accelerate Private 5G Network Production Deployments

Living Lab to utilize Intel IOT Market Ready Solutions to accelerate market adoption in Production Networks

SUWANEE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Future Technologies Venture, LLC (“Future Technologies”) today announced a collaboration with Intel to open a Private 5G Living Lab in Atlanta, GA.

The Living Lab will provide a real world environment to showcase use case solutions for Fortune 5000 and Government clients, powered by Intel technologies. The Living Lab will also accelerate the time to market with Future Technologies joint go to market partnerships in the Mobile Network Operator (MNO), Cable Company (MSO), Global System Integrator (GSI) and National System Integrators (NSI).

“With 14 years of Private Cellular experience we have moved beyond Proof of Concepts and are very focused on scaling our client’s large production deployments. With existing production deployments covering up to 4,000 square miles, we are now accelerating use case adoption to help our clients enhance their production network value beyond initial coverage or the initial anchor use case,” said Peter Cappiello, CEO Future Technologies. “Intel is an ideal collaborator for us in this space based on their leadership in network and edge market, combined with the Intel® IOT Market Ready Solutions that provide business outcomes with sustainability in mind.”

The business solutions will be the focus of the Living Lab environment to demonstrate Cloud to Edge solutions. These Intel based solutions will include use cases being adopted in current Private 5G network deployments including Computer Vision, Connected Worker, Remote Worker, Asset Health, Asset Management, Autonomous Mobile Robotics (AMR), RFID, Point of Sale, IoT Sensors, Material Handling and Augmented Reality/Mixed Reality Solutions. These solutions will span several markets to provide a diverse demonstration capability to the Military, Industrial, Logistics, Large Venue, Special/Temporary Events and Retail markets.

The live demonstrations will include several experience areas to include a retail storefront, special event demonstrations, logistics solutions with robotics as well as industrial and military use case demonstrations.

“Over the past 4 years Intel has worked closely with Future Technologies to build a solution ecosystem, and develop a delivery model. We are now moving forward with scaling together on production Private 5G deployments and vertical applications,” said Caroline Chan, Intel VP and GM Network Business Incubator Division, “Intel IOT Market Ready Solutions can accelerate deployments and drive business value among a wide range of Edge use cases across the client’s network.”

The Living Lab will open in April 2023 for virtual and in person visits to see how private networks can improve business outcomes across a range of industries.

Request a Virtual or In-Person tour through Future Technologies: Request a Tour

About Future Technologies Venture, LLC

Future Technologies Venture, LLC has over 24 years’ experience as an END to END solution provider, specializing in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and Automation technologies. Through this practice and our knowledge of legacy solutions (2G, 3G, 2-Way, TDM) and Broadband Wireless solutions, Fiber Backbone and FTTX, Future Technologies consistently distinguishes itself as an industry expert in all aspects of customer network evolution for PRIVATE and PUBLIC network infrastructure projects throughout the US and International markets. Future Technologies is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Contacts

Taylor Juska – Director of Marketing



P: +1 732.766.2033 | E: [email protected]