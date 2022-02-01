Frontdoor Names Jessica Fields as Vice President and Chief Sales Officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced that Jessica Fields has joined the company as vice president and chief sales officer. She will have responsibility for real estate, direct-to-consumer sales and business development across the Frontdoor portfolio.

Fields has extensive expertise in growing businesses and disrupting markets while executing highly innovative and strategic sales and business development initiatives. She is passionate about delivering outstanding experiences from the point of sale through the service delivery process, and building strong customer and B2B relationships.

“Jes is an energetic leader with a passion for growing revenue and scaling businesses, and she has a deep understanding of the real estate and home services markets,” said Bill Cobb, Chairman and CEO of Frontdoor. “This, along with her in-depth experience in go-to-market strategy, sales and business development, and P&L responsibility, make her a strong addition to our team.”

Fields joins Frontdoor from Rocket Mortgage, where she served as executive vice president and channel revenue officer and managed partnerships across the real estate, insurance and finance sectors. In addition, she served as executive vice president of strategy and business development, as well as senior vice president of strategy and operations, with Rocket Homes, a leading home search and selling platform and agent referral network. Prior to this, she served as senior vice president of sales with International Bancard (IB), a technology company providing end-to-end payment solutions across North America, and held B2B sales leadership roles with Sears Commercial, the B2B arm of Sears Holdings Corp.

Fields earned a bachelor’s degree in social science from Michigan State University and Albert-Ludwig University (Germany), and an MBA in integrative management from Michigan State University Broad School of Management.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ an estimated 60,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With more than 50 years of home services experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

