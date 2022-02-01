Fortune Ranks Propel Software Among America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023

Joins Salesforce, Apple, and LinkedIn Showcasing its Commitment to Delivering Innovation and Excellence

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#propelpvm—Propel Software, creators of the first product value management (PVM) platform, has been recognized by Fortune as one of America’s Most Innovative Companies 2023.

Propel joins industry trailblazers Alphabet, Apple, and Salesforce, ranking No. 108 in a field of well-respected business disruptors like LinkedIn, Meta, and SpaceX.

Fortune partnered with market research and data company Statista to evaluate companies on three key pillars: product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. More than 15,000 eligible companies were reviewed to create the inaugural list of 300 that are transforming industries from the inside out in a variety of ways.

“Speed, connectivity, and collaboration are at the core of everything we do to make our customers successful across medical device, high tech, electronics, and consumer goods industries. We are tested each day to provide future-forward solutions that impact the bottom line and increase product value,” said Ross Meyercord, CEO of Propel. “It’s an honor to be recognized as an innovation leader as we push the boundaries set by legacy software providers and redefine what is possible for product companies to achieve.”

Built on Salesforce, Propel unifies teams, processes, and information from concept to customer with a collaborative product thread that encompasses product lifecycle management (PLM), product information management (PIM) and quality management (QMS).

Unlike standalone PLM, PIM and QMS solutions that address siloed business challenges, Propel’s PVM platform enables a broader set of stakeholders to work in tandem across the entire product lifecycle, including sales, marketing, and service. Teams looking to shorten go-to-market cycles work in parallel to create resilient supply chains and launch products faster. Propel empowers fast-paced, innovative B2B and B2C companies to create and launch profitable products that engage customers for life.

About Propel Software

Propel helps product companies grow revenue and increase business value. Our product value management platform connects commercial and product teams to optimize decision making, drive process efficiencies, and engage customers with compelling products and experiences. Propel has a proven track record of improving product quality, speeding time to revenue and profit, and improving customer satisfaction. Recognized multiple times as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner, Propel is built on Salesforce and drives product success for hyper growth startups, corporate pioneers, and Fortune 500 leaders in the high tech, medtech and consumer goods industries. For more information, visit propelsoftware.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

