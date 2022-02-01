Former Disney Chairman and CEO Joins Gopuff as Investor and Advisor

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gopuff, the market-leading and fastest-growing platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ everyday needs, today announced that Bob Iger, former Disney CEO and Chairman, will become an advisor and investor. Mr. Iger will advise co-founders and co-CEOs Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev, and the broader executive team, to help deepen Gopuff’s consumer engagement and growth globally.

“Bob Iger is one of the most important and visionary business leaders of this generation. He defined consumer engagement, product innovation, and organizational excellence,” said Gopuff co-founder and Co-CEO Yakir Gola. “I am so proud and excited that Bob is joining team blue. Gopuff is building a platform designed for the future of the consumer industry and nobody understands consumers better than Bob Iger.”

“It’s been exciting to spend time with Gopuff leadership learning about the company, the founders, and their aspirations,” said Iger. “I am excited to advise, mentor, and support the executive team as they continue building a company uniquely designed for how consumers are changing and growing. I believe consumer commerce will be very different in the near future and Gopuff is building the platform to power it.”

Widely recognized as one of the most innovative and successful CEOs in history, Mr. Iger led The Walt Disney Company during the most difficult time in the company’s storied history. Practical concepts such as optimism, courage, decisiveness and fairness, and an ability to foster innovation while powering growth are the bedrock of his exceptional leadership and helped Disney to become one of the world’s largest and most admired media and entertainment companies.

Mr. Iger joins as an advisor as Gopuff further establishes its global footprint, launches new verticals, and continues to lead the space with over 70% share of the U.S. instant commerce category, according to YipitData. Nearly 30% of Americans are within a mile and a half of a Gopuff fulfillment center today. Gopuff recently appointed Maria Renz as SVP of North America. In the past year, the company expanded into the U.K. and France, and launched Gopuff Kitchens, Gopuff Ad Solutions, and its first private label brand, Basically,. Gopuff currently operates over 600 locations in 1,200 cities globally.

Gopuff is the go-to instant commerce platform, fulfilling consumers’ evolving, everyday needs. With an unmatched assortment that includes cleaning and home products, medicine, pet care, office supplies, beauty and wellness items, baby products, food and drinks, local brands, as well as alcohol and fresh prepared food in some markets, Gopuff brings a unique, reliable and magical experience to customers around the world.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff created the instant needs category and continues to build the rails that define the future of commerce. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

