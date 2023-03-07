Forging the Future of Compact Equipment, Bobcat Company Showcases the Latest in Electrification, Autonomous Operation and Technology at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023

Two new innovation concept machines to be unveiled during news conference on March 14 at 4 p.m. PT in booth W41544 in the West Hall

WEST FARGO, N.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bobcat Company, a global compact equipment, innovation and worksite solutions brand, is gearing up to showcase its latest and most exciting lineup of products and innovations at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023. The Bobcat exhibit is a testament to the ingenuity of the company that built the world’s first skid-steer loader nearly 65 years ago.





Electrification, autonomous operation and digital technologies will be on display as the company shares new ways these advancements are making compact equipment operations easier and more productive than ever before.

EXCELLENCE IN ELECTRIC OPERATIONS

Bobcat will showcase its next-level electric innovations and will unveil two new concept machines with electric functionality.

In-Booth:

Visit Bobcat at booth W41544 in the West Hall to see its expansive, electric product line-up, from the all-electric T7X compact track loader to battery-electric excavators, including the E10e, E19e and E32e. This is the first North American trade show where these products will be exhibited following the T7X’s initial introduction at CES 2022.

The company has continued to innovate in electric and will unveil two new electric concept machines during the show on Tuesday, March 14, at 4 p.m. PT in its booth (W41544 in the West Hall). Show attendees are welcome to attend this unveiling and press conference.

Education Session:

Bobcat Vice President of Global Innovation Joel Honeyman and Director of Innovation Accelerated Matt Sagaser are taking center stage during CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023’s Education Sessions for their presentation, “Electrifying the Future: Get Plugged In.”

The presentation, to be held on Tuesday, March 14 at 1 p.m. PT in the West Hall 216-218, will examine common myths surrounding electric operation and the benefits – from sustainability attributes to performance enhancements to technological advancements. Tickets to the education session can be purchased through CONEXPO-CON/AGG’s website.

BIGGER, BOLDER INNOVATIONS AND DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES

With innovations in electrification, autonomous operation and digital technology, Bobcat continues to offer customers more choices, improved performance and advanced technology to work smarter and accomplish more.

At CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023, Bobcat will exhibit a number of its innovative digital features and technologies—some in concept form and others that are currently commercially available.

Collision Warning and Avoidance System

New in concept form is a collision warning and avoidance system designed to assist operators’ jobsite awareness. Compatible on select Bobcat compact track loaders and skid-steer loaders, the technology tracks an object’s position, direction and speed relative to the machine. Using either the active or passive setting, the operator can receive an audible alert or enable the machine to stop automatically upon detecting an object in its path. While still in product development, the solution is expected to be available to customers in 2024.

Excavator featuring Bobcat Intelligent Control System

Bobcat is showcasing one of its latest technology concepts: Bobcat Intelligent Control System. Featured on an E60 excavator, the new intelligent controls enhance machine control and operation. With greater customization of work modes, operators can increase their performance and efficiency while grading, trenching, slewing and performing other precise operations. The new Drive by Joystick mode allows operators to use the joysticks to travel, similar to Selectable Joystick Controls on a Bobcat loader. Bobcat Intelligent Control System on compact excavators will continue to drive future innovations, like advanced depth check features, remote operation via Bobcat MaxControl and autonomous functionality.

New Solutions for Advanced Display Technology

Bobcat is displaying the future of its advanced display technology with its transparent, touch display. The concept heads-up display, which operators can see through to also view the jobsite, can be positioned on the front windshield or a cab side window on a range of Bobcat machines, including compact excavators, telehandlers and loaders. The display enhances operator productivity and efficiency to the task at hand.

Bobcat MaxControl Remote Operation

With Bobcat MaxControl, operators can control their loader using an app on an iOS smartphone or tablet, thus allowing for operation outside of the cab.

Initially introduced in 2021, new to this innovative offering is a control device that operators can attach to their smartphone for easier remote operations. The remote control has a tactical joystick and button operations like a videogame controller. By moving the operating controls off the phone screen, operators can use the screen for enhanced control views.

Machine IQ Wireless Communications

Bobcat Machine IQ wireless communications is a simple, yet powerful tool that empowers operators of select Bobcat machines to access current and historical machine data from virtually anywhere and at any time. Bobcat machine owners and operators use Machine IQ to monitor the health of their machines and to remotely track information that enhances maintenance, security and performance. Machine IQ empowers owners and operators of select Bobcat machines to get the most out of their compact equipment while protecting their investment at the same time.

This subscription-based service includes advanced fleet management features to monitor and analyze fuel usage, operating hours, maintenance intervals and other critical information of every connected machine in a large fleet. Machine IQ telematics devices are installed on select Bobcat machines before they leave the factory. Bobcat also offers an aftermarket kit that is compatible with most Bobcat machines to make them Machine IQ ready.

Features on Demand

Introduced by Bobcat in 2020, Features on Demand gives customers the flexibility to enable additional features on specific R-Series compact loader models as their needs change. Features on Demand includes automatic ride control, high-flow hydraulics, dual bucket positioning, 2-Speed travel, reversing fan and more. New to Features on Demand is auto throttle, which automatically applies engine rpm to perform tasks more efficiently, while conserving fuel.

Media Resources: Photo assets are available for download at this Dropbox link.

MEDIA NOTE: Bobcat Company is hosting a press conference at 4 p.m. PT on Tuesday, March 14 in its booth W41544 in the West Hall. Company leaders, including Scott Park, Doosan Bobcat CEO and vice chairman; Mike Ballweber, Doosan Bobcat North America president; and Joel Honeyman, Bobcat Company vice president of global innovation, will share company and brand updates before unveiling two new concept machines. We kindly request your RSVP if you will be in attendance. Please respond to [email protected] by March 7, 2023.

About Bobcat Company

Since 1958, Bobcat Company has been empowering people to accomplish more. As a leading global manufacturer of compact equipment, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation and a reputation based on delivering smart solutions to customers’ toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a worldwide network of independent dealers and distributors, Bobcat offers an extensive line of compact equipment, including loaders, excavators, compact tractors, utility products, telehandlers, mowers, attachments, implements, parts, and services. Headquartered in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat continues to lead the industry, all while helping people succeed and build stronger communities and a better tomorrow.

©2023 Bobcat Company. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Nadine Erckenbrack, Bobcat Public Relations Manager



Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 701-205-9207