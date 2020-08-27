FooEngine Takes Remote Working to New Levels with Telestream Cloud Services

Nevada City, California, August 26th, 2020 — Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies has announced a significant Cloud Services contract with UK-based broadcast tech start-up, FooEngine.

Having opened its doors last month, FooEngine is the world’s first media processing platform for long-form programs, which leverages computing power to enable super-fast media processing 24/7. FooEngine is using Telestream Cloud Services to enable the central architecture of its intelligent media workflows. These services include QC as a Service for technical inspection and validation of master and final deliverable content. Also, it is using Telestream’s Cloud Flip Service for transcoding to common distribution formats.



At the core of the new platform is Vantage Cloud Port, which is used for transcoding and media processing to advanced broadcast deliverable formats, and advanced frame rate conversion (with Cinnafilm Tachyon). This includes the use of Telestream’s Timed Text Flip for subtitle and closed caption processing.

With the pandemic causing exponential increases in demand for high quality media content for broadcast and streaming, many content owners and service providers are caught in a ‘Catch 22’ situation since socially distanced staff are unable to work within their facilities. Now, FooEngine offers an intuitive and very aggressively priced alternative cloud-based solution, which can be easily accessed from any continent.

Already, FooEngine has acquired a major North American broadcast customer, which is using FooEngine to re-purpose its content for distribution throughout Latin America. Within three weeks of opening, FooEngine has processed around 40TB of data, including 4629 separate episodes and incidents. With Machine Learning and specialized code, created to detect breakpoints FooEngine harnesses media information that is used to drive data centric workflows allowing 100,000s of hours of content to seamlessly pass through the platform.

FooEngine focuses on media processing for streaming partners. Its revolutionary new platform can accept any format from 640×480 to 8K, any framerate and any video codec. It offers the world’s first SaaS solution for audio, offering DolbyE encode and decode, channel swapping, upmixing and downmixing with world standard loudness correction or analyzing.

With the ability to detect media offline, black and silence detection, FooEngine analyzes each file at 600x real time to produce reports for operators to access the file remotely in FooEngine’s private platform.

“We use Telestream Cloud Services to drive some of our orchestration pipelines via powerful API and SaaS opportunities,” explains Ben Smith, Co-founder of FooEngine. “If it is video QC, format conversion or more powerful broadcast format workflows including subtitle and caption conversions, we are covered with the Telestream Cloud Services Toolkit. Like FooEngine, Telestream Cloud is cloud agnostic, so this fits perfectly with our tech stack.”