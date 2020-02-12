FlixLatino available now on Amazon Prime Video Channels

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — FlixLatino, a video-on-demand subscription geared towards the US Hispanic population, is now available on Prime Video Channels to Prime members. FlixLatino subscribers can enjoy direct access to a varied catalog of award-winning movies, series, documentaries and animated content, all available in Spanish for $ 2.99 per month (plus applicable taxes). Additionally, the availability of English subtitles on most content makes it ideal for independent cinema lovers and multi-language homes. Most movies are top-grossing theatrical-releases in their country of origin, originally produced in Spanish, from all over Latin America and Spain.

Subscribers can watch FlixLatino on compatible smart televisions, mobile devices, tablets, and computers.

Luis Guillermo Villanueva, COO of SOMOS Next, expressed his enthusiasm: “becoming available on Prime Video Channels gives FlixLatino important exposure and reach, and marks FlixLatino’s arrival in one of the leading companies in the audiovisual entertainment market. We are confident that this will enhance our growth, and further support our mission to provide quality series, movies, documentaries and animation for the US Hispanic market.”

FlixLatino wants to meet the entertainment needs of the growing US Hispanic population through a continuously updated content library for all tastes.

About FlixLatino: FlixLatino is an SVOD service, geared towards the US Hispanic population, offering movies, series and documentaries originally produced in Spanish. FlixLatino’s catalog consists of contemporary theatrical releases from Latin America and Spain. The service continuously adds new content to cater to subscriber’s demands, including weekly premieres. Consumers will enjoy a world of Spanish-language entertainment at their fingertips and can sign up here. www.flixlatino.com

About SOMOS Next: SOMOS Next, LLC is a company focused on the development and commercialization of audiovisual Spanish content through the online environment. Its lineup includes a robust film library together with dynamic family programs among other genres. Its distribution includes direct-to-consumers applications and also through premium digital distributors, allowing it to take advantage of proprietary applications and other technologies.

