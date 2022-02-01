Flatiron School, Top Provider of In-Demand Tech Education, Marks 10th Year

Recruiting, training, and onboarding the next generation of Fortune 100 talent

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Flatiron School, a leading provider of in-demand technology education, today marks its 10th anniversary amid a period of unprecedented growth. Over the last decade, Flatiron School has evolved from one of the world’s first “coding boot camps” to become a proven global leader in training for today’s most business-critical tech roles and developing the pipeline of experienced and emerging tech talent.

Today’s organizations face ongoing staffing challenges, from employee retention to attracting highly qualified candidates to developing a diverse talent pipeline. At the same time, people are considering career transitions and exploring more professional development opportunities. Flatiron School’s early decision to implement rigorous academics and program offerings that often anticipate shifting workforce needs has built its reputation for identifying and training untapped talent from all life paths – and ensuring organizations can recruit, onboard and retain highly skilled employees.

“Flatiron School was prepared for the increased global demand for skills training, particularly coming out of the pandemic, as millions of people sought new career paths,” said Kate Cassino, Flatiron School CEO. “We are proud to be a partner of choice to help many Fortune 100s recruit, train and onboard tech talent. Our track record and the ‘ecosystem’ we’ve built also translates to large numbers of our alumni – now in senior positions at these organizations – coming back to Flatiron School for their staffing needs.”

Flatiron School has supported the efforts to find new and train existing technical talent for Fortune 100 companies such as Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

Since its founding, Flatiron School has built a comprehensive platform comprising rigorous, modern programs used by corporations, institutions of higher education and individuals to develop top skills in data science, cybersecurity, software engineering and product design.

Along its 10-year journey, Flatiron School marked some notable “firsts,” including:

Developed a market-leading career services team that provides full-scope of coaching, networking and placement services – serving tens of thousands of learners and thousands of organizations in every industry around the world.

The first such skills-education program to partner with a government entity – the City of New York – to increase access among underrepresented groups in technology.

Being the first of its peers to release an independently examined jobs report, setting the standard for transparency and excellence in educational results.

Partnered with The White House on a ‘TechHire’ initiative to expand access to technology education.

“Though the scope and reach of Flatiron School has evolved, our intent remains to be a best-in-class provider of career-changing training to adult learners and a pipeline for organizations needing qualified technical talent – including those needing to onboard, reskill or upskill employees,” said Peter Barth, Flatiron School’s chief product officer.

As it enters its tenth year, Flatiron School remains committed to its mission of diversity, striving to make its curriculum accessible for individuals of all backgrounds and experiences and helping organizations bring underrepresented talent into tech careers.

“These are exciting times for Flatiron School, as we continue to look to the future and grow our programs so that over the next ten years we are able to help even more people find their desired career path,” said Cassino.

Flatiron School is an education innovator, training the next generation of tech talent in software engineering, data science, cybersecurity, and product design. The organization works with consumers, universities and colleges and industry-leading companies around the world to elevate their tech teams with essential training.

