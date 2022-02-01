Fiverr to Host Its First Music Event, “Now Playing”, Featuring Keynote Speakers T-Pain, Cheat Codes, and JVKE

The two-day, content-filled virtual event will include workshops, demos, and discussions featuring music industry professionals, chart-topping artists, and Fiverr’s music community

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced its first music event, “Now Playing” on March 30th and 31st. The free virtual event offers attendees the opportunity to hear from a mixture of artists and aspiring musicians as they share their music journeys, industry advice, and give an inside look at their creative process.





The event will also offer firsthand knowledge about the music industry – getting discovered, building an image, the latest cutting edge tools, and more. Confirmed speakers include 6-time Grammy award winner T-Pain, electronic music DJ trio Cheat Codes, and viral TikTok artist JVKE. The event will also feature executive speakers from YouTube Music, Artlist, Musiio, Genius, and Fiverr’s global community of freelance talent.

“Fiverr has grown to be a platform that supports music-industry professionals and businesses needing access to incredible music talent,” said Gali Arnon, Chief Marketing Officer at Fiverr. “While this music event is a company-first for us, we’re giving our incredible community of vocalists, songwriters, producers, advertisers and brands the opportunity to share their expertise and passion with the world.”

While the event is free to register, Fiverr is also partnering with the Ukrainian Red Cross to bring awareness to the situation there and encourage attendees to give charitable donations during the Now Playing event to help support Ukrainian relief efforts.

“It would be dismissive of us to ignore the larger problems going on in the world and we have a robust community of musicians in Ukraine,” said Brent Messenger, Vice President of Public Policy and Community Engagement. “Fiverr’s purpose is to help anyone build their business, brand or dreams, and we want to ensure that we continue to support them and their ability to pursue their passions. This is why we’re encouraging attendees to support the Ukrainian people during this conflict.”

To learn more about “Now Playing” by Fiverr and our partnership with the Ukrainian Red Cross check out our landing page here.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. Since 2010, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 550 categories, across 9 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, 4.2 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contacts

Holly Steffy



[email protected]