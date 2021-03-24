Fiverr Opens New Vertical Focused on Data Related Services

New vertical gives businesses access to talent that can provide insights from data analysis and includes services such as storage solutions, data science, analysis and automations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, announced today the launch of its first new vertical in over nine years dedicated to services related to data. The use of data and analytics is no longer limited to big companies with deep pockets. It’s widespread, with 67% of small businesses revealing that they spend more than $10K a year on analytics*. Investing in data science and analytics can help companies make more informed decisions, improve their operational efficiency, and ultimately increase their revenue.

The modern business landscape is a data-driven environment, with the big data and business analytics market valued at $169 billion in 2018 and expected to grow to $274 billion by 2022**. The role of data is to empower business leaders to make decisions based on facts, trends and statistical numbers that are unique to that business. But with so much information out there, business leaders must be able to sift through the noise, and get the right information, so that they can make the best decisions about strategy and growth.

“Small businesses need to feel empowered to take advantage of the kind of data driven decisions big corporations have been mining for years. However 57%* say they don’t have the right people to manage the process of implementing the solutions,” said Micha Kaufman, Fiverr CEO. “As all kinds of businesses are being forced to shift their operations online, the need for the insights data can deliver becomes even greater. By opening a vertical focused solely on data services, we are providing business buyers the ability to tap into talented data analysts, data scientists and more, on-demand. These skilled freelancers can help implement solutions to help businesses make data driven decisions to improve, enhance and ultimately grow. This dedicated vertical is enhancing Fiverr’s user experience to meet a growing demand for these types of services.”

The new vertical will feature six main categories and additional subcategories including:

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. For over 10 years, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 8 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, over 3.4 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

