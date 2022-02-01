FICS® Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 List for Tenth Consecutive Year

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the tenth consecutive year, HousingWire has recognized FICS® (Financial Industry Computer Systems, Inc.), a provider of loan origination software, residential servicing software and commercial servicing software for the mortgage industry, as one of the most innovative technology companies in the U.S. housing economy. For the fourth year in a row, the Tech100 program was presented in two groups—HW Tech100 Mortgage and HW Tech100 Real Estate—to highlight the innovation and achievements of organizations from both sectors. FICS® was recognized in the HW Tech100 Mortgage category.

“As someone who had a front-row seat to watch the housing economy’s tech transformation, I am increasingly in awe of the innovation we have seen from the Tech100 winners year after year,” HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “With new technologies emerging every day, I am proud to be part of this exciting journey that has positioned the industry to be more efficient, more transparent and more accessible than ever before.”

FICS® provides comprehensive, modern, and flexible in-house mortgage loan origination, residential mortgage servicing, and commercial mortgage loan servicing software solutions. FICS® has delivered exceptional automation, performance, system support, and value for four decades. During this time, FICS® has rewritten their systems twice and is now on the third generation.

Every year since 2014, more than 20 percent of the top servicers in the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Commercial/Multifamily Real Estate Mortgage Servicer Rankings list have been FICS’ customers. FICS® has 30 percent of all the Ginnie Mae-approved Multi-Family Issuers using Commercial Servicer®. Fifty-two percent of FICS’ Mortgage Servicer® customers are approved Fannie Mae® servicers, and 29 percent are Freddie Mac® servicers. Twenty-eight percent of credit unions with more than $1 billion in assets, and 25 percent of the top 300 first mortgage-granting credit unions, are FICS® customers.

“HousingWire’s inclusion of FICS® for the tenth consecutive year recognizes FICS’ commitment to building innovative solutions and providing customers exceptional investor reporting, escrow administration, and API functionality for greater productivity and compliance,” said Susan Graham, President and COO of FICS®. “With 40 years of mortgage industry expertise, FICS® is dedicated to delivering an outstanding customer experience by developing flexible, user-friendly tools that accommodate new regulatory challenges and help lenders provide exceptional customer service to their borrowers.”

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 125,000 newsletter subscribers daily and 1 million unique visitors each month and has more than 5,000 members and event attendees. Visit www.housingwire.com to learn more.

FICS® (Financial Industry Computer Systems, Inc.) is a leading mortgage software company specializing in flexible, cost-effective, in-house mortgage loan origination, residential mortgage servicing and commercial mortgage servicing software for mortgage lenders, housing agencies, banks, and credit unions. FICS’ software solutions provide customers the flexibility to choose an in-house or cloud hosting solution. The company also provides innovative document management, API, and web-based capabilities in its full suite of products. Visit www.fics.com for more information about our exceptional mortgage software solutions.

