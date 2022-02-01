Fanboys Grill Launches a Tasty Trio: Hot Dogs, Kielbasa, and Chicken Wings in Fort Worth

Fort Worth, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – May 24, 2023) – Fanboys Grill, a local favorite known for its innovative menu and unique ambiance, is thrilled to announce the addition of three new items: Gourmet hot dogs, traditional Kielbasa, and succulent chicken wings.

Fanboys Grill continues to impress food lovers with its innovative approach to traditional favorites. The new menu items promise to further elevate the dining experience for customers.

“The introduction of these new menu items aligns with our commitment to creating a diverse and delicious culinary experience for our customers,” said Lisa Montgomery, founder of Fanboys Grill. “We’re excited to present a variety of savory selections that can cater to different tastes.”

The gourmet hot dogs are a modern twist on the classic, featuring creative, house-made toppings inspired, by fan-favorite movies and comic book characters. The traditional Kielbasa, served with house-made fries and mustard, offers a taste of European flavors right in Fort Worth. Meanwhile, the succulent chicken wings come in a variety of flavors, each one mouthwateringly delicious and perfect for a meal or a shareable appetizer.

Alongside the introduction of these new menu items, Fanboys Grill continues to provide its unique dining atmosphere. The space is lined with memorabilia from various elements of pop culture, including movies, comics, and TV shows. This distinctive decor fosters an inviting atmosphere where conversation, community, and good food meet.

Fanboys Grill invites everyone to experience its new offerings and celebrate the love of good food in a memorable setting.

For more information about Fanboys Grill and its new menu offerings, visit www.fanboysgrill.com or follow them on Yelp!.

About Fanboys Grill

Fanboys Grill, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is a unique culinary destination that combines exceptional food with a passion for pop culture. Offering a diverse and creative menu, the grill is dedicated to delivering memorable dining experiences that bring customers back time and again.

Press Contact

Lisa Montgomery, Owner, [email protected], 817-334-0888

