Eyedaptic Augmented Reality Visual Aid Granted Patent to Further Aid Those With Macular Degeneration and Low Vision

By leveraging the power of augmented reality, Eyedaptic’s visual aid offers users with low vision a new lease on life

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Eyedaptic, Inc., a natural vision software company, announced today they were recently granted their first out of nine pending patents. Additionally, Eyedaptic launched an Equity Crowdfunding Campaign to increase awareness and introduce their advanced visual aid solution to an expanding list of stakeholders in the eye care and technology communities.

Low vision is an unfortunate yet very real daily struggle for many Americans, robbing them of their independence and impacting quality of life. Conditions such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and retinal disorders are steadily on the rise and impact over 170 million people worldwide, signifying the need for a reliable, cost-effective and mobile-friendly solution. Eyedaptic uses proprietary software embedded in comfortable Augmented Reality Glasses to go beyond magnification to simulate natural vision. The patent protects Eyedaptic’s intellectual property and low vision technology including the image processing and machine learning software algorithms as well as the adaptive systems used to simulate natural vision.

The Reg CF Crowdfunding campaign being launched allows supporting the early adopters in the field of eye care and technology while investing in Eyedaptic. Crowdfunding was set up to enable most anyone from caregivers and users to technology advocates and investors the opportunity to be a part of a truly life enhancing, leading edge technology product. The company is off to a strong start with a wide variety of investors including current Eyedaptic users, vision care specialists and ophthalmologists who are passionate to increase awareness and generate additional momentum through an early adopter program and expanding its network of supporters.

About Eyedaptic

Eyedaptic is a privately held company that develops visual aid software, enabled by augmented reality hardware, for macular degeneration and other retinal diseases. The software goes beyond magnification to enable a fuller field of vision, and simulates natural vision for those suffering from central vision disorders such as AMD (age-related macular degeneration), to revitalize their quality of life.

Contacts

Jay Cormier



Eyedaptic



phone (949) 216-0816



email [email protected]

For information on Equity Crowdfunding Campaign visit: Eyedaptic