Everything’s Coming Up Roses at The Fresh Market this February!

Stop and smell the roses



Now through the close of business on Feb. 14, shoppers can fill out an entry form at all 159 The Fresh Market locations—no purchase necessary. One winner from each of The Fresh Market’s 159 stores will be selected to win vouchers for one dozen Passion Roses™ each month for one year. A full list of terms and conditions is available here.

The story behind Passion Roses™



Passion Roses™ are bold blooms that are responsibly grown on farms in the sunny mountains of South America, which are not only Rainforest Alliance and Florverde certified, but have also been named one of the best places for women to work in Colombia.

The Fresh Market has fostered a 10-year relationship with these growers because of their commitment to quality, as well as environmental, social and economic sustainability. To preserve their freshness, the roses are kept in optimal cool conditions from the time they are picked until they arrive at The Fresh Market’s stores, where the retailer’s floral experts handle them with the utmost care, so guests can fully enjoy their enduring beauty. Passion Roses™ are also the official rose of the Rose Bowl, Tony Awards and Miss America Competition!

The easiest way to make someone’s day



For those wanting to send flowers this Valentine’s Day and every day of the year, The Fresh Market is making it easier than ever for its guests. The retailer’s easy-to-use app (available on the App Store* or on Google Play*) lets shoppers share beautiful and delicious gifts via Instacart. All guests have to do is start a delivery order, enter the recipient’s address to find a store near them and add gifts to their cart. When they’re ready to check out, they’ll need to select ‘Make it a gift’ and enter the recipient’s name, phone number, and an optional digital card/gift message before placing their order. Note that delivery can be scheduled up to 5 days out.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.



Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

