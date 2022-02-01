EvertzAV highlights IPMX-ready, 5G-enabled Gateways for Pro-AV over IP at InfoComm

EvertzAV, a division of Evertz, the global leader in professional audio/video solutions, will be showcasing its latest IP-based video and audio distribution technology at the InfoComm 2023 show on Booth 2621 in Orlando, Florida from June 14th to 16th, 2023.

EvertzAV provides secure, reliable and scalable networked AV solutions for corporate, government, medical and educational applications with its MMA10G and NUCLEUS product lines.

At this year’s InfoComm 2023, EvertzAV will be showing its IPMX-ready MMA10G gateways. As a member of Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), EvertzAV has been actively implementing support for Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) as a standards-based protocol for industry interoperability. The MMA10G is an end-to-end secure broadcast grade, network-based distribution and routing technology for the ProAV market. Using 10GbE networking infrastructure, MMA10G delivers resilient, flexible, scalable, and zero latency solutions for media distribution over large campuses. With NIAP certification, EvertzAV’ MMA10G is ideal for secure and mission critical UHD (4K) resolution distribution for medical, education, corporate, government and military applications. MMA10G uses Evertz’ MAGNUM-OS comprehensive orchestration, monitoring, and analysis software solution for full visibility and control over the MMA10G network.

EvertzAV will also introduce at InfoComm 2023, the MMA10G-TRXS-5G as a wireless gateway using 5G networks to bring remote content to the MMA10G network. The MMA10G-TRXS-5G streams UHD (4K) over a 5G network to allow applications to extend their contribution network over a larger geographical area. The MMA10G-TRXS-5G is ideal for government applications that include command centers and range monitoring.

For enterprise class audio-video distribution over IP, EvertzAV provides NUCLEUS as a simplified all-in-one AV over IP distribution, presentation, collaboration, and control system. For InfoComm 2023, EvertzAV will be highlighting new features with the NUCLEUS Session Manager, including the new NUC-AV-X, a standalone session manager for simple point-to-point permanent connections without the need for a managed IP switch. Additional new features include new critical metrics and real-time email alerts provide unmatched network monitoring for a NUCLEUS system. The new NUCLEUS Remote extends the Pro-AV network to private networks.

EvertzAV will also showcase the UXP family of AV gateways at InfoComm 2023. The UXP gateways are software definable resources for NUCLEUS. The UXP gateways use profiles to define the gateways configuration which can be changed in real-time with no reboot required. The software definable feature provides the flexibility to adjust the NUCLEUS system while protecting the hardware investment.

For corporate communications and live events, EvertzAV will be introducing DreamCatcher™ BRAVO Studio and Studer Micro. BRAVO Studio is a cloud-based multi-camera suite of production tools that enable Fortune 500 corporations to produce live town halls, AGM, and product launches. BRAVO Studio enables small production teams to produce high quality events from anywhere. The Studer Micro can be used as part for BRAVO Studio for audio production/mixing or independently for professional podcasts or other audio-only programming.

