Evertz Streamlines Content Monetization in OTT, DTC, Connected TV and Traditional Broadcast Distribution/Streaming Applications  

The global leader in media and entertainment technology will attend NAB 2022 with its powerful evertz.io SaaS solutions that enhance linear stream creation/distribution for a wide variety of distribution & consumption endpoints.

At NAB 2022, Evertz will be highlighting a wide range of solutions that are helping live sports, live entertainment and linear channel customers monetize content across a wide range of Over-the-Top (OTT), Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), Connected TV and traditional Broadcast distribution/streaming applications.

On booth N5907, the company will demonstrate its evertz.io platform, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, that is helping customers reduce their time to market and avoid the costs and learning curves associated with leveraging cloud native playout, streaming and digital distribution technologies.

Launched in October 2021, as part of the evertz.io platform, evertz.io Stream is a revolutionary streaming and playout SaaS service designed to meet the needs of OTT, DTC and Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) services, while operating with flexible hourly, daily and monthly pricing models.

“evertz.io uses hyper-scalable serverless microservices to deliver a level of agility and flexibility unique to the market, allowing customers to grow, scale and launch channels at any time knowing they’ll only pay for the services they use,” says Martin Whittaker, Technical Product Director, MAM and Automation at Evertz. “The Holy Grail for broadcasters has always been to distribute their content to any platform, anywhere in the world quickly and easily, and evertz.io enables exactly that.”

evertz.io Stream allows media companies to launch successful OTT or FAST channels by providing all the features found in enterprise class broadcast playout systems, including live inputs, video/audio mixing, comprehensive multi-language captioning/subtitling processing, and full graphics/branding capabilities. evertz.io Stream also delivers pre-built recipes for delivery of OTT and FAST TV channels to services like Roku, Samsung TV+, YouTube TV, Tubi and more.

evertz.io Stream’s pre-built functionality enables content owners to easily launch channels as part of their distribution strategy. In addition, evertz.io Stream helps broadcasters and content creators maximize revenue and the monetization potential of their assets by making it easy and affordable to package and stream specialty, alternative and hyper-targeted channels that would previously have been too costly or too niche to launch.

“evertz.io truly provides customers the freedom to take risks and discover new or underserved audiences to generate additional revenue,” adds Whittaker.

Designed and built by the team behind Evertz’ Emmy® Award-winning playout technology, evertz.io Stream is the only streaming service that combines the specific technological and feature requirements of both Traditional Broadcast Channels and Conventional OTT Channels into a single platform.

evertz.io Stream includes support for both file-based playback and advanced live events, a wide range of video streaming inputs and outputs including 4K UHD with HDR, as well as support for common transport protocols (RIST, SRT and Zixi). evertz.io Stream is ideal for ‘Pop-Up’ Channels, “Pay-Per-View events”, limited duration Sporting Events and Disaster Recovery, among others.

For more information on evertz.io, the SaaS solutions that make up this platform, or to discover the OTT and FAST channels powered by evertz.io Stream, please visit us at NAB on Booth N5907, or visit www.evertz.io.

