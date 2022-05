Endeavor to Participate in Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communications Conference

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company, today announced that President Mark Shapiro will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Communications Conference Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 4 p.m. ET.

A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for 30 days, will be accessible from the “News / Events” section of Endeavor’s investor relations website at investor.endeavorco.com.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is a global sports and entertainment company, home to many of the world’s most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events and experiences. The company is comprised of industry leaders including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation, sports operations & advisory, event & experiences management, media production & distribution, experiential marketing and brand licensing.

Contacts

Press:



Christian Muirhead



[email protected]