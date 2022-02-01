Endeavor Releases Third Quarter 2022 Results

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor” or the “Company”), a global sports and entertainment company, today released its financial results for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights

$1.221 billion in Q3 2022 revenue

Given continued strength across the business and good line of sight through the end of the year, increased Adjusted EBITDA guidance for full year 2022 (new range between $1.145 billion to $1.175 billion; up $10 million from the midpoint of prior range, representing year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth of 32%)

Continued focus on achieving long-term leverage target, having repaid $250 million of debt in the third quarter with the intent to repay an additional $250 million of debt by year’s end

OpenBet acquisition closed during the quarter

Q3 2022 Consolidated Financial Results

Revenue: $1.221 billion

Net loss: $12.5 million; net loss margin of 1%

Adjusted EBITDA: $303.1 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.8%

“Our business performed well in the quarter despite a turbulent macroeconomic environment,” remarked Ariel Emanuel, CEO, Endeavor. “Given our unique positioning relative to a set of highly resilient secular industry trends across premium sports and entertainment content and live events, we remain confident in our ability to continue delivering on our long-term growth strategy while also being good stewards of capital.”

Segment Operating Results

Owned Sports Properties segment revenue was $402.3 million for the quarter, up $113.8 million, or 39% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Growth was driven by an increase in media rights fees and live event, partnership, consumer product and licensing revenues at UFC, as well as an additional pay-per-view event and more events with live audiences versus the prior year. PBR and Diamond Baseball Holdings also contributed to growth in the quarter. The segment’s Adjusted EBITDA was $195.7 million for the quarter, up $61.1 million, or 45%, year-over-year.

segment revenue was $440.6 million for the quarter, down $5.7 million, or 1% compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to certain media rights deals for events that do not occur annually, including the Ryder Cup, the UEFA Euro Championship and the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying games, as well as the timing of certain events that took place earlier in 2022 than the prior year. These decreases were partially offset by revenue growth from events including Wimbledon, Frieze Seoul, the Aer Lingus Classic, and various music events, as well as increased enrollment at IMG Academy. The segment’s Adjusted EBITDA was $49.7 million for the quarter, down $35.3 million, or 42%, year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by the timing of events, insurance recoveries recognized in the prior year, as well as increased cost of personnel, including the continued investment in the Olympics business at On Location. Representation segment revenue was $388.3 million for the quarter, down $276.4 million, or 42% compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to $334 million of revenue in the prior year from the restricted Endeavor Content business, which was sold in January 2022. The decrease was partially offset by continued strong demand for talent including the recovery of music and comedy touring, as well as increased corporate brand spending at 160over90. Excluding revenue attributable to the restricted Endeavor Content business, revenue increased 17%. The segment’s Adjusted EBITDA was $132.9 million for the quarter, down $8.9 million, or 6%, year-over-year. The prior year’s quarter included $26.5 million of Adjusted EBITDA from the restricted Endeavor Content business.

2022 Annual Guidance

Revenue is expected to be between $5.235 billion and $5.325 billion

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $1.145 billion and $1.175 billion

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $970.8 million, compared to $1.824 billion at June 30, 2022. Total debt was $5.427 billion at September 30, 2022, compared to $5.684 billion at June 30, 2022.

For further information regarding the Company’s financial results, as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures, and the reconciliations thereof, please refer to the following pages of this release or visit the Company’s Investor Relation site at investor.endeavorco.com.

Webcast Details

Endeavor will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET today. The event can be accessed at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/518939942

The link to the webcast, as well as a recording, will also be available within the News/Events section of investor.endeavorco.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to certain financial measures that are not recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Please see “Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliation tables below for additional information and a reconciliation of the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 1,221,416 $ 1,391,303 $ 4,007,694 $ 3,572,157 Operating expenses: Direct operating costs 398,518 673,215 1,601,544 1,790,562 Selling, general and administrative expenses 601,469 520,626 1,729,174 1,686,840 Insurance recoveries — (12,233 ) (993 ) (42,100 ) Depreciation and amortization 63,571 71,661 195,177 208,058 Impairment charges 689 754 689 4,524 Total operating expenses 1,064,247 1,254,023 3,525,591 3,647,884 Operating income (loss) 157,169 137,280 482,103 (75,727 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (75,608 ) (55,783 ) (197,385 ) (207,970 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (28,628 ) Tax receivable agreements liability adjustment (10,405 ) — (61,497 ) — Other income (expense), net 9,325 (7,719 ) 463,133 (3,001 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity losses of affiliates 80,481 73,778 686,354 (315,326 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 8,515 (7,718 ) (6,020 ) 58,285 Income (loss) before equity losses of affiliates 71,966 81,496 692,374 (373,611 ) Equity losses of affiliates, net of tax (84,504 ) (17,883 ) (145,026 ) (77,167 ) Net (loss) income (12,538 ) 63,613 547,348 (450,778 ) Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (2,499 ) 21,128 212,035 (141,980 ) Less: Net loss attributable to Endeavor Operating Company, LLC prior to the reorganization transactions — — — (31,686 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. $ (10,039 ) $ 42,485 $ 335,313 $ (277,112 ) (Loss) earnings per share of Class A common stock(1): Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.16 $ 1.22 $ (1.07 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.16 $ 1.19 $ (1.07 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing (loss) earnings per share: Basic 285,870,317 262,891,070 278,724,574 261,048,116 Diluted(2) 289,806,633 435,922,511 450,758,061 261,048,116

(1) Basic and diluted loss per share of Class A common stock presented for 2021 is applicable only for the period from May 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021, which is the period following the initial public offering (“IPO”) and the related Reorganization Transactions

(2) The diluted weighted average number of shares of 450,758,061 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes weighted average Class A common shares outstanding, plus an assumed exchange of Endeavor Manager Units and Endeavor Operating Units into 167,046,923 shares, an assumed exchange of Endeavor Profits Units into 1,884,386 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock and additional shares from Stock Options, RSUs, Phantom Units and redeemable non-controlling interests, as noted in the table below:

Weighted average Class A Common Shares outstanding – Basic 278,724,574 Additional shares assuming exchange of all Endeavor Profits Units 1,884,386 Additional shares from RSUs, stock options and Phantom Units, as calculated using the treasury stock method 1,875,609 Additional shares assuming exchange of all Endeavor Operating Units and Endeavor Manager Units 167,046,923 Additional shares assuming redemption of redeemable non-controlling interests 1,226,569 Weighted average Class A Common Shares outstanding – Diluted 450,758,061

Segment Results (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Owned Sports Properties $ 402,272 $ 288,521 $ 1,030,891 $ 830,867 Events, Experiences & Rights 440,605 446,333 1,894,290 1,514,615 Representation 388,335 664,723 1,103,611 1,241,864 Eliminations (9,796 ) (8,274 ) (21,098 ) (15,189 ) Total Revenue $ 1,221,416 $ 1,391,303 $ 4,007,694 $ 3,572,157 Adjusted EBITDA: Owned Sports Properties $ 195,749 $ 134,679 $ 505,760 $ 412,495 Events, Experiences & Rights 49,668 84,993 290,268 160,843 Representation 132,923 141,801 345,849 264,969 Corporate (75,258 ) (78,156 ) (217,991 ) (187,476 )

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 970,782 $ 1,560,995 Restricted cash 294,203 232,041 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $65,695 and $57,102, respectively) 893,369 615,010 Deferred costs 247,864 255,371 Assets held for sale 27,301 885,633 Other current assets 253,620 204,697 Total current assets 2,687,139 3,753,747 Property and equipment, net 642,891 629,807 Operating lease right-of-use assets 324,340 373,652 Intangible assets, net 2,199,670 1,611,684 Goodwill 5,237,971 4,506,554 Investments 407,435 298,212 Other assets 416,469 260,861 Total assets $ 11,915,915 $ 11,434,517 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE INTERESTS AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 540,142 $ 558,863 Accrued liabilities 580,001 524,061 Current portion of long-term debt 89,039 82,022 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 59,355 59,743 Deferred revenue 609,715 651,760 Deposits received on behalf of clients 279,402 216,632 Liabilities held for sale 4,866 507,303 Other current liabilities 186,289 105,053 Total current liabilities 2,348,809 2,705,437 Long-term debt 5,338,364 5,631,714 Long-term operating lease liabilities 308,828 363,568 Other long-term liabilities 496,378 402,472 Total liabilities 8,492,379 9,103,191 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interests 254,699 209,863 Shareholders’ Equity: Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 289,330,904 and 265,553,327 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2 2 Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Class C common stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Class X common stock, $0.00001 par value; 4,987,036,068 and 5,000,000,000 shares authorized; 183,173,428 and 186,222,061 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1 1 Class Y common stock, $0.00001 par value; 997,261,325 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 229,875,648 and 238,154,296 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 2,061,760 1,624,201 Accumulated deficit (10,039 ) (296,625 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (61,223 ) (80,535 ) Total Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. shareholders’ equity 1,990,503 1,247,046 Nonredeemable non-controlling interests 1,178,334 874,417 Total shareholders’ equity 3,168,837 2,121,463 Total liabilities, redeemable interests and shareholders’ equity $ 11,915,915 $ 11,434,517

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net income (loss), excluding income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, merger, acquisition and earn-out costs, certain legal costs, restructuring, severance and impairment charges, certain non-cash fair value adjustments, certain equity earnings, tax receivable agreements liability adjustment and certain other items, including gains/losses on business divestitures, when applicable. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors as it eliminates the significant level of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense that results from our capital investments and intangible assets recognized in business combinations, and improves comparability by eliminating the significant level of interest expense associated with our debt facilities, as well as income taxes, which may not be comparable with other companies based on our tax structure.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used as the primary bases to evaluate our consolidated operating performance.

Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Endeavor Group Holdings adjusted to exclude our share (excluding those relating to certain non-controlling interests) of the adjustments used to calculate Adjusted EBITDA, other than income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation, on an after-tax basis, the release of tax valuation allowances and other tax items.

Adjusted Net Income adjusts income or loss attributable to the Company for items that are not considered to be reflective of our operating performance. Management believes that such non-GAAP information is useful to investors and analysts as it provides a better understanding of the performance of our operations for the periods presented and, accordingly, facilitates the development of future projections and earnings growth prospects.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted Net Income have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

they do not reflect every cash expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures, or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced or require improvements in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Adjusted Net Income do not reflect any cash requirement for such replacements or improvements; and

they are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows.

We compensate for these limitations by using Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Net Income along with other comparative tools, together with GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Net Income should not be considered substitutes for the reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income (loss), as indicators of our financial performance, as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. Although we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Net Income as financial measures to assess the performance of our business, such use is limited because it does not include certain material costs necessary to operate our business. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income should not be construed as indications that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures, as determined and presented by us, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below are reconciliations of our most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP to these non-GAAP financial measures on a consolidated basis.

A reconciliation of the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts and is not provided herein because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that are made for equity-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, gains, losses and impairments related to acquisitions and divestitures of businesses, non-cash fair value adjustments of embedded foreign currency derivatives, equity method earnings or losses and fair value adjustments for investments, certain tax items and other adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historical Adjusted EBITDA, the amounts of which, could be material.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (12,538 ) $ 63,613 $ 547,348 $ (450,778 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 8,515 (7,718 ) (6,020 ) 58,285 Interest expense, net 75,608 55,783 197,385 207,970 Depreciation and amortization 63,571 71,661 195,177 208,058 Equity-based compensation expense (1) 48,388 60,885 159,851 464,393 Merger, acquisition and earn-out costs (2) 30,529 13,107 57,891 38,291 Certain legal costs (3) 1,604 (266 ) 11,204 4,260 Restructuring, severance and impairment (4) 869 2,179 2,829 6,612 Fair value adjustment – equity investments (5) (291 ) 90 (13,635 ) (13,614 ) Equity method losses – Learfield IMG College and Endeavor Content (6) 83,171 14,831 149,086 76,291 Gain on sale of the restricted Endeavor Content business(7) — — (463,641 ) — Tax receivable agreements liability adjustment (8) 10,405 — 61,497 — Other (9) (6,749 ) 9,152 24,914 51,063 Adjusted EBITDA $ 303,082 $ 283,317 $ 923,886 $ 650,831 Net (loss) income margin (1.0 %) 4.6 % 13.7 % (12.6 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.8 % 20.4 % 23.1 % 18.2 % Adjusted Net Income Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (12,538 ) $ 63,613 $ 547,348 $ (450,778 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 2,499 (21,128 ) (212,035 ) 141,980 Net loss attributable to Endeavor Operating Company, LLC prior to the reorganization transactions — — — 31,686 Net (loss) income attributable to Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (10,039 ) 42,485 335,313 (277,112 ) Amortization 39,153 48,646 123,449 141,023 Equity-based compensation expense (1) 48,388 60,885 159,851 464,393 Merger, acquisition and earn-out costs (2) 30,529 13,107 57,891 38,291 Certain legal costs (3) 1,604 (266 ) 11,204 4,260 Restructuring, severance and impairment (4) 869 2,179 2,829 6,612 Fair value adjustment – equity investments (5) (291 ) 90 (13,635 ) (13,614 ) Equity method losses – Learfield IMG College and Endeavor Content (6) 83,171 14,831 149,086 76,291 Gain on sale of the restricted Endeavor Content business(7) — — (463,641 ) — Tax receivable agreements liability adjustment (8) 10,405 — 61,497 — Other (9) (6,749 ) 9,152 24,914 51,063 Tax effects of adjustments (10) (8,952 ) 19,176 1,323 90,407 Other tax items (11) (12,241 ) — (65,924 ) 17,608 Adjustments allocated to non-controlling interests (12) (67,416 ) (66,566 ) (16,044 ) (404,028 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 108,431 $ 143,719 $ 368,113 $ 195,194

