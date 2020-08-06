Emerson Invests in inmation Software

Investment will enhance Emerson’s Plantweb™ digital ecosystem with advanced data management capability to help span the IT/OT needs of customers

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced it has made an equity investment in inmation Software GmbH, a global software platform developer that further deepens Emerson’s data management and integration capabilities, helping customers in process, discrete and hybrid industries advance their digital transformation programs to achieve Top Quartile performance. The investment will increase data visibility and provide unified, actionable information to empower fast decision-making and optimized operations.

Emerson’s Plantweb digital ecosystem and operational technology (OT) expertise combined with inmation’s integrated software platform enable real-time information management across operations, process control and IT systems. inmation aggregates global operational data from across the enterprise into the Plantweb digital ecosystem to create an OT data lake – a centralized storage repository – that serves as the foundation for business intelligence and analytics.

“Emerson and inmation are committed to advancing our customers’ digital transformation initiatives, bringing disparate data together with advanced analytics to provide the comprehensive insights needed to drive business results,” said Stuart Harris, group president for Emerson’s digital transformation business. “Our joint solutions unlock vital information in legacy systems, aggregate data from diverse sources and securely connect to the cloud – enabling plant and enterprise-wide operational improvement.”

The investment will complement Emerson’s effort to build an innovative software platform that provides data aggregation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality and workflow management. The platform, coupled with the expertise of the two companies, will further enable customers to realize a measurable return on their digital transformation efforts.

“Emerson’s longtime leadership in digital transformation, global execution and customer service capabilities made them a natural partner,” said Timo Klingenmeier, CEO of inmation. “We see widespread industry benefits as we pair Emerson’s award-winning Plantweb digital ecosystem with inmation’s data management software platform to offer customers end-to-end solutions.”

inmation Software GmbH is based in Cologne, Germany.

The terms of the investment were not disclosed.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

About inmation Software

Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, inmation Software GmbH is a global technology leader in real-time information management for the industry. The enterprise:inmation system helps companies create a real-time infrastructure for holistic monitoring of all acquired industrial data, reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) while enhancing digital integration. The scalable software aligns to the customer’s needs and is able to integrate machinery and components independent of manufacturer – from micro-installations for a single host to enterprise-wide solutions with hundreds of systems globally.

The ever-growing client base consists of national and global leaders for numerous industries, including Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Energy & Utilities, Discrete Manufacturers and Special Machinery Builders. Working with both regional and international partners, inmation Software offers its expertise to all industries to help realize 360-degree integration and full enterprise control effectively and sustainably.

For more information, please visit www.inmation.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, among others, as set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC.

