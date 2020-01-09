Elmhurst® 1925 Partners With Chillhouse on a Café Takeover

ELMA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Chillhouse—Elmhurst® 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based milks, has partnered with Chillhouse, a popular New York-based destination for modern self-care, at its flagship location in SoHo to offer guests a series of better-for-you beverages and wellness experiences. Through February 2, the Elmhurst x Chillhouse café will offer specialty drinks crafted with Elmhurst’s plant-based milks as well as custom manicures, milky pedicures, and special Thursday happy hours to Chillhouse guests. Additional details include:

Specialty Beverages – As part of its exclusive Plant-Based & Chill wellness latte menu, Chillhouse will be serving three specialty beverages crafted with Elmhurst’s plant-based milk: Berry Chill – Elmhurst Milked Oats, Strawberry Puree, Raw Cacao, Sea Salt and Espresso Shot Golden Hour – Elmhurst Milked Almonds, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon and Get Me Golden Powder Fresh Start – Elmhurst Milked Hemp Vanilla, Lavender, Honey Peppermint and Butterfly Pea Powder

Chillhouse will also offer only Milked Almonds Barista Edition, Milked Oats Barista Edition and Hemp Barista Edition as dairy alternatives for coffee and tea. Additionally, all flavors of Elmhurst’s Single Serve Milked Oats – Original, Chocolate, Vanilla and Blueberry – will be available in Chillhouse’s grab-and-go coolers for purchase.

Elmhurst Inspired Manicures and Milky Pedicures – Guests can choose from two custom Elmhurst-inspired manicures: Tier 1 “Oat My Gosh” and Tier 2 “What The Hemp.” In place of a regular foot bath, guests can opt for a specialized milky pedicure experience utilizing Elmhurst’s Barista Oat or Barista Hemp milk. Oat milk is known to moisturize and soothe dry, itchy skin and hemp milk, high in Vitamin E and Vitamin A, promotes healthy skin.

Special Spa Discounts – With the purchase of any of the three specialty beverages on the Elmhurst x Chillhouse curated wellness latte menu, Chillhouse guests will receive 10 percent off an Elmhurst milky manicure and/or custom nail art.

Happy [Lunch] Hours – Every Thursday between 12:00-2:00 p.m. during the month long partnership, Chillhouse will host non-alcoholic happy hours that feature curated experiences, including birth chart readings, illustrator drawn portraits, custom typewriter poems and more.

“As we enter the New Year and continue to see more interest in the plant-based revolution, we want to find places to connect and engage with our customers directly,” said Peter Truby, chief marketing officer at Elmhurst 1925. “Chillhouse’s commitment to wellness, self-care and sustainability made them the perfect fit and we’re thrilled to team up to bring their guests an experience that we’re confident they will love.”

Elmhurst’s plant-based milks can be purchased at natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Wegmans, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Publix, Fairway Market, Shaws and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com.

To learn more about Elmhurst’s plant-based portfolio, visit www.elmhurst1925.com. To learn more about Chillhouse, please visit www.chillhouse.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease™ method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit www.elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.

About Chillhouse

Chillhouse is a wellness brand creating destinations for modern self-care. The first Chillhouse opened its first cafe-meets-spa concept in Manhattan’s Lower East Side in 2017 and expanded the brand to its flagship location in SoHo in 2019. Founded by Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, Chillhouse was born out of necessity, offering a fresh approach to tried and true spa services – attainably priced facial and massage services as well as high quality, creative nail art services – that could be enjoyed with a wellness drink from the Chillhouse cafe in hand. To learn more about Chillhouse and its services, please visit www.chillhouse.com or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

