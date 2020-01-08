Elastic Appoints Sally Jenkins as Chief Marketing Officer

Industry veteran from Informatica, VMware, and Symantec, also named Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 2018 CMO of the Year, joins Elastic to accelerate Elastic’s global marketing and go-to-market efforts

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced that Sally Jenkins has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Jenkins leads Elastic’s global integrated marketing, brand strategy, corporate communications, product marketing, digital marketing, field marketing, and customer and partner marketing efforts. Jenkins will manage the marketing organization to lead Elastic’s global growth strategy, and to drive customer and partner success through Elastic products and solutions. Jenkins is a globally recognized, results-driven marketing executive who was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Informatica, and has experience running global marketing for technology companies, including VMware, Symantec, Autodesk, Sun Microsystems, and Apple.

At Informatica, Jenkins successfully led a global branding effort in support of transforming Informatica as a leader in Enterprise Cloud Data Management. Also, Jenkins accelerated Informatica’s global go-to-market strategies with a focus on the G2K and ecosystem partners, Microsoft Azure, AWS, Salesforce, and Google. In 2018, Jenkins was named “CMO of the Year” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal for her transformation of Informatica’s brand and accelerating Informatica’s go-to-market strategies. Prior to Informatica, as the vice president, Portfolio Marketing at VMware, Jenkins was responsible for all Cloud Services marketing functions in support of VMware’s Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) business units’ revenue goals. She also led the efforts around VMware’s design and execution of a multi-segment go-to-market strategy in support of its vCloud Air business.

“I am excited that Sally has joined Elastic to help lead the next phase of our go to market evolution as demonstrated by Sally’s rich experience transforming industry-leading, global brands. Sally brings strong marketing experience in the enterprise data, cloud and security industries, and she is a veteran at helping companies scale,” said Shay Banon, founder and CEO of Elastic. “Her proven go-to-market experience is highly relevant in areas where we already see significant customer demand – Security, Observability and Enterprise Search.”

“Elastic has had tremendous success in rapidly making ‘search’ a foundational part of so many data efforts, and, looking ahead, Elastic has a tremendous opportunity to become one of the key technology companies that underpin the massive shift towards digital transformation,” said Sally Jenkins. “Elastic has demonstrated its innovation and forward-thinking with the widespread adoption of Elastic’s technology for Enterprise Search, Observability, Security and more. I am energized by the prospect of helping enterprises and partners across regions and industries see how Elastic will play a critical role in transforming their organizations with search.”

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for use cases like application search, site search, enterprise search, logging, APM, metrics, security, business analytics, and many more. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians working in countries around the world. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Dan Reidy



Elastic



[email protected]