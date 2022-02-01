DTV Innovations to Showcase Upgraded and Deployed ATSC 3.0 Transmission Solutions at 2023 NAB Show



ELGIN, Ill. — April 11, 2023 — DTV Innovations today announced that it will demonstrate the latest features of its ATSC 3.0 solutions at the 2023 NAB Show, April 16-19 in Las Vegas at booth W3843. Key highlights at the show will include the company’s MetaWright 3 signaling, delivery, and service announcement generator and broadcast gateway, as well as its Medusa Complete Station Solution for ATSC 3.0 transmission. Both solutions have been deployed by TV stations across the United States, demonstrating DTV Innovations’ support for innovative ATSC 3.0 features, full-power operation, primetime readiness, and excellent service.



“ATSC 3.0 deployments are accelerating across the U.S., and broadcasters need solutions that offer additional revenue-generating and customer-enhancing services, such as datacasting, personalized content and advertising, and interactive applications,” said Benny Handjojo, chief executive officer at DTV Innovations. “We’re excited to bring our new-and-improved ATSC 3.0 solutions to NAB 2023. Our cutting-edge solutions put broadcasters miles ahead of the competition by enabling a fast, simple, and affordable transition to IP-centric delivery.”



Key Innovations at 2023 NAB Show

MetaWright 3 simplifies ATSC 3.0 architecture by handling signaling, delivery, and service announcement generation; supporting ROUTE encapsulation; and using a built-in broadcast gateway. The solution also enables broadcasters to generate and manage both ATSC 1.0 PSIP and ATSC 3.0 metadata, minimizing setup and administration time. MetaWright 3 comes with a user-friendly GUI that simplifies the creation of NEXTGEN TV services and allows broadcasters to instantaneously allocate bandwidth. As the only commercially available ATSC 3.0 solution that is designed as a fully integrated solution from the ground up, MetaWright 3’s code is very lightweight and can be deployed in a standalone server, in a virtual machine, or as a Docker open source platform.



MetaWright 3 was deployed at TelevisaUnivision’s WUNI in Boston – just one of the Tier 1 markets relying on it. At NBCU’s WTVJ in Miami, MetaWright 3 served as the first commercial proof of concept for dual, over-the-air (OTA) and broadband delivery technology of the ATSC 3.0 virtual channels straight to the consumer’s television. “With the deployment and proof of concept of this portion of the technology, broadcasters can technically offer unlimited virtual channels and overcome the limitations of OTA,” said Handjojo. “And the setup is very straightforward compared to other systems.”



Designed for low-power stations, DTV Innovations’ Medusa dramatically reduces the cost of launching an ATSC 3.0 transmission. As a single-server solution comprised of an encoder/DASH packager and MetaWright 3, Medusa eliminates the need to integrate applications and hardware from multiple vendors, thereby minimizing physical space and power requirements while expediting time to market and monetization. Boston’s WCRN station deployed Medusa to offer next-generation datacasting services, such as remote learning and data delivery, to companies and first responders — becoming the region’s first broadcaster with an ATSC 3.0 platform.



“DTV Innovations has been an integral part of WCRN’s transformation to ATSC 3.0 thanks to the datacasting support on its Medusa solution,” said SuperFrank Copsidas, president of the Local Power TV (LPTV) Broadcasters Association and CEO of WCRN. “We’re excited to be on the verge of this NEXTGEN TV landscape by taking advantage of unique, encrypted data delivery services to provide our local businesses, first responders, and viewers with critical information.”



Speaking Session on NEXTGEN TV

During the 2023 NAB Show, Handjojo will speak at the LPTV Broadcasters Association’s all-day networking event on Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. The afternoon session will cover the basics of ATSC 3.0 for the LPTV market. Handjojo will also address potential new revenue streams and strategies for how to deploy an ATSC 3.0 solution at the right time and cost effectively. Interested members can register for the event here.



More information about DTV Innovations’ solutions for ATSC 3.0 is available on the company website at www.dtvinnovations.com.



