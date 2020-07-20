Drumeo Uses Wirecast Pro to Livestream Drum Lessons

Nevada City, California, July 21st, 2020 — Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, today announced that Drumeo, the world’s largest online drumming tutorial site, is using Wirecast Pro to livestream drum lessons to its over 3.5 million online subscribers.

Produced by Musora Media, Inc., in Abbotsford, B.C., Canada, Drumeo provides premium live and on-demand drumming videos and podcasts to paid subscribers via its website, drumeo.com, as well as a video library on social media. Drumeo is one of three music education brands under the Musora Music umbrella, along with Pianote for piano and Guitareo for guitar. All three share a production model that livestreams video-based instrument lessons—conducted by top instructors and musicians—directly into each respective brands’ website and social media channels.

The biggest challenge for Drumeo is the need to regularly produce and publish an immense amount of fresh content to multiple online destinations, including seven to 10 hours of studio-quality programming per week. “At the core of our innovative service is Wirecast Pro, a rock-solid encoding and streaming production solution from Telestream,” says Victor Guidera, Director of Special Projects and Senior IT Consultant for Musora Media. “Since live streaming is vital to fostering community engagement and boosting our brand value, we chose Wirecast because its encoding is exceptional, dependable, and consistent.”

For Drumeo, Musora Media captures high-value performances in their two 4K studios from its headquarters in Abbotsford as well as producing and streaming tutorials from instructors’ home studios. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Guidera was able to travel to the instructors’ homes to help set-up their studios and provide training and direction. But in light of today’s health safety concerns and travel restrictions, he can only deploy the new studio set-ups remotely from his Tucson, AZ home office.

The ability to load Wirecast Pro software onto a PC or Mac, outfitted with a few key peripherals, makes it easier to send a compact—yet fully integrated—package to Drumeo’s remote, home-based instructors. To date, he’s shipped numerous broadcast-grade laptops loaded with Wirecast Pro to instructors’ home studios worldwide, including Los Angeles, New York City, and Brussels, Belgium.

Wirecast Pro performs live encoding and distribution to multiple sites simultaneously with solid audio/video synchronization, a requirement for frustration-free learning. Depending upon the specific content to be published, Drumeo regularly streams to one or more of its various brand sites, including the members-only area on drumeo.com, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

“What distinguishes Drumeo as the world’s leader in drumming education is the quality of the live performances and the high-value musical talent we feature, as well as our uncompromised video and audio aesthetic. Wirecast Pro consistently delivers live streams of outstanding technical quality to our online community. This strategy makes our service more appealing, which in turn grows our subscriber base,” concludes Guidera.



Download the complete Drumeo case study at this link: http://www.telestream.net/pdfs/customer-case-studies/cas-Drumeo.pdf