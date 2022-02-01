DeVry University Launches Future Cyber Defenders Scholars Program and Scholarship to Close the Cybersecurity Talent Gap

Along with the launch of this national program, DeVry also makes a cybersecurity talent impact for Atlanta nonprofit organizations

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CybersecurityAwarenessMonth—DeVry University announced today multiple initiatives to close the skills gap for aspiring and current professionals within the field of cybersecurity. With the launch of its Future Cyber Defenders Scholars Program and Future Cyber Defenders Scholarship, DeVry is reinforcing its commitment to providing educational opportunities for in-demand skills critical to meet the evolving, real-time workforce needs of businesses. Additionally, DeVry announced the launch of its Nonprofit Cyber Grant program in Atlanta supporting a cohort of professionals from Atlanta-area nonprofit organizations who will participate in dedicated cybersecurity training courses to better equip their organizations for protection against cyber threats.





“It’s no secret that our nation is facing a tremendous gap in skills related to data protection and security, leaving many organizations vulnerable to sophisticated cyberattacks,” said Tom Monahan, president and CEO at DeVry University. “With the implementation of our Future Cyber Defenders Scholars Program and Future Cyber Defenders Scholarship, we aim to address this growing need and make upskilling and reskilling more accessible for cyber professionals and their employers.”

According to Cybersecurity Ventures, there will be 3.5 million cybersecurity job openings projected globally by 2025, though the supply has not kept up with talent demand. The Future Cyber Defenders Scholars Program is designed to grow the supply of talent required to fill these open positions, providing necessary training, networking opportunities, scholarships and resources to access the workforce. The program will make relevant, industry-related content more accessible to scholars through promoted events, expert insights and discussions, and will foster peer-to-peer engagement within the cyber community.

Beginning with the November 2022 session, DeVry’s Future Cyber Defenders Scholarship provides new and readmit undergraduate students up to $1,500 per semester in scholarship awards for those who enroll in a qualifying Engineering & Information Sciences (EIS) undergraduate cybersecurity certificates or degree programs. The Future Cyber Defenders Scholarship is available to qualifying students for the November 2022 and January 2023 sessions.

“The Future Cyber Defenders Scholars Program and Future Cyber Defenders Scholarship are crucial programs for DeVry to reach current and aspiring cybersecurity professionals and provide them with the necessary resources to advance the industry,” added Shantanu Bose, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer at DeVry University. “In this time of ever-evolving talent needs, upskilling and reskilling programs – and financial support – are critical to ensuring our workforce has access to the training required to level up in their desired career and protect against cyber threats.”

Nationally and locally, DeVry is committed to addressing the growing cybersecurity talent shortage challenge, with these initiatives lining up with the launch of DeVry’s Nonprofit Cyber Grant program in Atlanta. This includes a cohort of three professionals from Atlanta-area nonprofit organizations that will receive a grant to support an employee for participation in DeVry’s Cyber Security Certificate program to better equip their organizations with the tools and knowledge needed for protection against cyber threats. The Nonprofit Cyber Grant cohort will include professionals from Communities in Schools, Multi-Agency Alliance for Children (MAAC), and Wellspring Living.

To learn more about the Future Cyber Defenders Scholars Program and Future Cyber Defenders Scholarship, please click here.

