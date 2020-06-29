DeVry University Hosts Renowned Speakers to Provide “Future-Ready Skills” Guidance at Open-Access Event

Dr. Bob Arnot, Bob Biglin, Alexandra Levit and Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor Headline Virtual Event Providing Actionable Insights for the Post-COVID Workforce

NAPERVILLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a targeted response to the employment crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, DeVry University is hosting an open-access virtual event dedicated to helping students and working professionals refocus and build upon their career skills for today’s rapidly evolving workforce.

“Future-Ready Skills: An Inside Look,” which will be offered at no charge on LinkedIn Live on July 9 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time, will provide actionable insights on starting and advancing a career from renowned experts. The line-up of 60- and 30-minute sessions during the six-hour virtual event will include:

Dr. Bob Arnot , host of Dr. Danger and former Chief Medical Correspondent for NBC and CBS News on the critical intersection of healthcare and technology;

, host of and former Chief Medical Correspondent for NBC and CBS News on the critical intersection of healthcare and technology; John Higginson , CTO of Groupon, on top skills needed for tomorrow’s opportunities;

, CTO of Groupon, on top skills needed for tomorrow’s opportunities; Bob Biglin , CEO and Senior Partner of The Center for Advanced Emotional Intelligence on how social and emotional intelligence are increasingly important in times of uncertainty;

, CEO and Senior Partner of The Center for Advanced Emotional Intelligence on how social and emotional intelligence are increasingly important in times of uncertainty; Jackie Costello and Colby Williams of Cox Enterprises Human Resources on being agile and enhancing soft skills for future workforce;

of Cox Enterprises Human Resources on being agile and enhancing soft skills for future workforce; Alexandra Levit , author and workforce expert, on making yourself indispensable and building our career durability during uncertain times;

, author and workforce expert, on making yourself indispensable and building our career durability during uncertain times; Elana Meyers Taylor, a three-time Olympic Medalist and former President of The Women’s Sports Foundation, and a graduate of DeVry’s Keller Graduate School of Management, on balancing long-term goals and overcoming fears.

“Our mission for nearly nine decades has been to provide America’s workers with the durable value they need to create, adapt and advance in successful careers, even in the most challenging labor environments,” said Shantanu Bose, Ph.D., Provost and Chief Academic Officer of DeVry University. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unsettle the U.S. economy, we’re harnessing our deep expertise and connectivity to deliver valuable insights and guidance for students and workers seeking to reskill or upskill their careers.”

The LinkedIn Live complimentary, open-access event will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time on July 9. More information about ““Future-Ready Skills: An Inside Look” is available here.

About DeVry University

DeVry University’s mission is to foster student learning through high-quality, career-oriented education integrating technology, business, science and the arts. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online within its six areas of study: Accounting, Business, Healthcare, Technology, Liberal Arts, and Media Arts & Technology. The university is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). To learn more about DeVry University, visit devry.edu.

Contacts

Anne Unger



DeVry University



[email protected]

630-353-7009

Natalie Berkey



Communications Strategy Group



[email protected]

720.726.5459