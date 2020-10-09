David Bromberg Joins Analog Way in New Position Targeting The Government Sector

Image processing innovator and market leader Analog Way is proud to announce that David Bromberg has joined the company as National Sales Manager for the Government sector.

“We are excited to have an industry expert like David join our team,” says Jay Gonzalez, President of the Americas. “As part of our long-term business strategy, we are committing large investments and resources in pursuit of government business, a new vertical for us. I am convinced that under David’s leadership, we will be able to reach and exceed our goals while meeting our go-to-market timeline and delivering outstanding products and services to a new target population.”

At Analog Way, Bromberg will be responsible for leading all government market initiatives at the federal, state and local levels working in concert with Analog Way’s sales, technical and execution teams across the nation.

As a veteran of government sales and strategy, Bromberg brings more than 20 years experience working with industry leaders in the commercial and federal government data/IT/AV space. Prior to joining Analog Way he was a Regional Sales Manager with Barco and spent seven years with Legrand, North America as National Solution Manager, Commercial AV & Government. Bromberg holds an MBA from the Pepperdine Graziadio Business School.

When asked about the opportunity ahead, Bromberg says, “Analog Way has amazing image processing technology, which will help our government clients accomplish their missions with absolute confidence in our solution’s ease of use and post-deployment reliability.”