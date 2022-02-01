CORRECTING and REPLACING Vidgo Launches VidgoMás

New Subscription Plan Offers Live TV and On Demand Spanish-Language Channels from Leading Networks, Including Univision and UniMás Local Stations

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FIFAWorldCupQatar2022–Fifth paragraph of release dated October 19, 2022, should read: Vidgo offers two other cost-friendly streaming packages, beginning with Vidgo Plus for $59.95, with over 110 channels and more college sports than any other service, and a Premium plan, at $79.95 with unlimited access to more than 150 television networks. (instead of Vidgo offers two other cost-friendly streaming packages that include live World Cup coverage in November and December, beginning with Vidgo Plus for $59.95, with over 110 channels and more college sports than any other service, and a Premium plan, at $79.95 with unlimited access to more than 150 television networks.).

The updated release reads:

VIDGO LAUNCHES VIDGOMÁS

New Subscription Plan Offers Live TV and On Demand Spanish-Language Channels from Leading Networks, Including Univision and UniMás Local Stations

Vidgo, America’s best value sports and entertainment streaming service, today introduced VidgoMás, a new premium subscription plan that features 42 live and on-demand Spanish-language channels, including content from Univision and UniMás local broadcast stations, as well as Fox Deportes, Discovery Familias and many all-around entertainment options.

Paired with Vidgo’s new app, available on the most popular CTV and streaming devices, subscribers now have unlimited access to their favorite Latino-focused programming, at home and on the go.

“We aim to provide the best value to our growing and increasingly diverse audience,” said Derek Mattsson, CEO of Vidgo. “More than 53 million people speak Spanish in the U.S., yet these audiences are often overlooked. We could not be more excited to bring thousands of hours of popular Spanish-language content as we establish Vidgo as the go-to streaming destination for the Latino community.”

VidgoMás brings both Spanish and bilingual channels for sports, news, and entertainment available for live streaming, on-demand with 20 hours of free DVR viewing included for the first 90 days. VidgoMás, with 42 channels is priced at $39.95 a month and requires no contract.

Vidgo offers two other cost-friendly streaming packages, beginning with Vidgo Plus for $59.95, with over 110 channels and more college sports than any other service, and a Premium plan, at $79.95 with unlimited access to more than 150 television networks.

Its new app is available on the most popular CTV devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, VIZIO, Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices, and on the web.

The new and expanded VidgoMás channel lineup includes:

Antena 3 A3Cine A3S Azteca Baby TV Bandamax Canal RCN Telenovelas Canal Sur Centro America TV Cine Latino De Pelicula Plus De Pelicula Clasico Discovery en Espanol Discovery Familia Dominicana Estrella Games Estrella News Estrella TV eStudio 5 Foro TV Fox Deportes Galavision History Channel en Espanol Hogar de TV Hola TV RCN Nuestra Tele NTN 24 Nuestra Telenoticias Pasiones Latin America QVC Sony Cine Telefe Telehit Telehit Musica Teleformula Telenovelas Tr3s TUDN Tyc Sports UniMás Univision Video Rola Wapa America

About Vidgo

Subscribers now have the Freedom to be EntertainedSM, affordably with a choice of watching content in real time, DVR, and on-demand on three devices simultaneously. It’s never been easier to watch what Americans love. Vidgo’s simple, elegant, and reimagined live TV streaming platform is a cost-friendly option for home viewing and on-the-go streaming — every TV fan can watch at home or on the go.

People Magazine named Vidgo Best Value for Live TV Streaming Services and Best Sports Streaming Service for Spanish Speakers People Magazine “Vidgo is the best choice for viewers who want to stream fútbol with Spanish-language commentary.”

named Vidgo and Entertainment Weekly named Vidgo the Best Streaming Service for College Sports

named Vidgo the for College Sports TV Guide “If you love sports, Vidgo may be the ideal service for you.”

“If you love sports, Vidgo may be the ideal service for you.” The Desk “Sports fans who want a low-cost option to stream top-tier sports networks will have a hard time finding a better value than Vidgo.”

The Vidgo Plus starter package offers 110 channels including 32 sports channels; its Vidgo Premium package offers more than 150 channels and features 35 sports networks including the option to add NFL RedZone.

With the addition of its first original series, Bill O’Reilly’s Shock and Awe, this direct-to-consumer, independently owned streaming service offers the best value for on-demand video subscriptions – enabling subscribers to enjoy great TV without sacrificing quality.

The company is also meeting the growing demand for Latino TV streaming with its VidgoMás package featuring live and on-demand Spanish-speaking channels including some of the best sports, news, and entertainment.

For more information, please visit: www.vidgo.com

Contacts

Andrew Laszacs



Bob Gold & Associates

[email protected]

310-320-2010