Collective Health Appoints New Chief Technology Officer, Max Mancini, to Further Healthcare Innovation

Mancini brings deep engineering and operational experience and leadership from Apple, Atlassian, Automation Anywhere, and eBay

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Collective Health has appointed Max Mancini as its Chief Technology Officer to oversee the company’s software development and technical operations while furthering Collective Health’s mission to create the healthcare experience we all deserve. Collective Health’s products and technology transform employee healthcare for over a quarter of a million members across all 50 states.

As Chief Technology Officer, Max will lead the company’s engineering organization while overseeing the architecture, design, and scaling of Collective Health’s core platform and suite of products, which help make health insurance work better for American employers, who altogether sponsor 170+ million Americans. Max will also be responsible for continuing to grow the company’s expanded offerings, building upon the recent launch of Collective Go™, Collective Health’s comprehensive solution for COVID-19 screening, testing, and monitoring.

“I am delighted to welcome a world-class technology leader like Max to our executive team,” said Ali Diab, CEO and Co-Founder of Collective Health. “With so many forms of care now taking place in a remote setting, businesses must adapt faster than ever by integrating innovative employee healthcare solutions that help their people better understand and navigate an increasingly fragmented and virtualized healthcare system. Max’s deep technology experience and proven executive leadership track record will enable Collective Health to further accelerate our integration of cutting-edge technologies to deliver the very best health benefits service experience to our customers and to further expand our technology-driven product capabilities.”

Max joins Collective Health from Automation Anywhere where he was EVP of the Digital Worker Ecosystem. Max has been passionate about software since he was a teenager, first writing code at NASA Ames Research Center while in high school and then at Apple before graduating college. Common threads uniting Max’s experiences and pursuits are the challenge of solving tough problems and his passion for trying new things. Professional highlights from Max’s extensive technology leadership career include leading eBay’s Mobile Marketplace, Trust & Safety, User Management, and Developers Program engineering and product teams; managing the global engineering, product delivery, and operations organizations for Apple’s $20 billion online retail stores; and leading the $500 million app ecosystem business at Atlassian.

“I’ve always loved applying technology to solve important problems and healthcare is an industry in dire need for technology to provide more transparency and understanding, while enhancing people’s experience,” said Mancini. “Technology has evolved and upleveled the experiential expectations of customers. This expectation creates the demand, from both employees and employers, for much better navigation, access to care, and ease of use, and I’m excited to be part of building that experience in healthcare.”

In addition to building a web-scale technology platform, Max will be responsible for continuing to recruit and invest in a world-class technology organization, foster an outstanding product development culture, and ensure that Collective Health’s products and technology infrastructure set the standard for reliability, service experience, and trust among its members, enterprise customers, and partners.

About Collective Health

Collective Health simplifies employee healthcare with technology solutions that make healthcare work for everyone. With nearly a quarter of a million members and over 50 clients—including Pinterest, Red Bull, Restoration Hardware (RH), Uber and more—Collective Health is reinventing the healthcare experience for forward-thinking organizations and their people across the U.S. The company has developed a range of products and partnered with innovative companies across care delivery and diagnostics to meet the most pressing healthcare challenges today.

Collective Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with additional offices in Chicago, IL, and Lehi, UT. Founded in 2013, Collective Health is backed by the SoftBank Vision Fund, NEA, Founders Fund, GV, DFJ Growth, Maverick Capital, Tiger Global Management, Sun Life Financial, and several other of the world’s leading investors and advisors. For more information, please visit collectivehealth.com.

