Code Corporation Partners With Dryrain, MEDITECH and ACS MediHealth for Mobile Medical Barcode Scanning

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Code Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, today announced a collaboration among four companies — Code, Dryrain Technologies, MEDITECH and ACS MediHealth. The healthcare tech firms partnered on an app that increases efficiency, accuracy and speed in healthcare with mobile barcode scanning. The app helps address issues caused by inaccurate transcriptions, such as medication errors, that affect seven million patients annually in the U.S.





The app, Dryrain Enhanced Browser for Expanse, seamlessly integrates with MEDITECH Expanse, a mobile, web-based electronic health record (EHR) system that over 2,300 healthcare organizations use. Central to the Enhanced Browser’s performance is Code’s CortexDecoder SDK, which delivers fast, accurate, and reliable barcode scanning from healthcare workers’ mobile devices. The entire package is configured, deployed and supported by ACS MediHealth.

“Barcode scanning with either iOS or Android mobile devices instantly streamlines workflows by cutting the cord to critical health information that has been historically tethered to a desktop-based EHR,” said Kent Hansen, Code CEO. “This mobile capability helps reduce risk and provides greater precision and speed to patient care by scanning medication barcodes, patient IDs, and other treatments, eliminating the need to transcribe information manually, which is required by other systems.”

Intuitive and user-friendly, the Dryrain Enhanced Browser for Expanse prevents data from being scanned to the wrong fields within the Expanse EHR. The app streamlines healthcare workflows by ensuring the right information is accessed and delivered securely, quickly and accurately. To schedule a demo or rollout, visit www.acsmedihealth.com. For a video overview of the app, visit http://bit.ly/MobileMedApp.

About Code Corporation

For more than 20 years, Code Corporation has been an industry pioneer, leader, and champion for data capture innovation and has garnered more than 100 patents. By crafting and continuing to perfect its unique decoding algorithms, Code and its line of image-based scanning and decoding technology consistently deliver unparalleled performance companies around the world depend on every day. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of market-leading hardware and software data capture solutions. Code products are not only valued for providing a consistent level of workflow efficiency year after year, but also for their ergonomic design, durability, ease of customization, and seamless integration. For more, please visit www.codecorp.com.

