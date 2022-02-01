Circle K Offers Double-Entry Weekend for ‘Pays Your Bills’ Sweepstakes Jan. 27 – 29

Customers can win over $500k in prizes to get back on track in the new year

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Circle K, the global convenience store chain that aims to make their customers’ lives easier, whether through quality fuel, premium coffee, or offering their favorite snacks and more, is giving customers a chance to win over $500k in cash prizes with its Circle K Pays Your Bills sweepstakes. Plus, the brand is sweetening the offer by hosting a double-entry weekend from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2023.





“Coming off the heels of the holiday season, many of our customers are looking for ways to save money in the new year,” said Mélissa Lessard, the head of North American marketing at Circle K. “We’ve made it a point to provide value in our everyday offerings, but also understand how helpful extra cash can be.”

Now through Feb. 28, customers can enter the Pay Your Bills sweepstakes to win various cash prizes ranging from $200 to $2,500, with winners drawn weekly. At the end of the sweepstakes, Circle K will also be awarding 36 grand prizes, which include cash amounting to $5,000 and $10,000, or free fuel for a year.

To enter, customers must visit the sweepstakes website, win.circlek.com, enter their name, email address, and phone number. Customers can choose from four daily ways to enter. They can make a purchase from a participating Circle K and upload their receipt, find virtual products in store via Augmented Reality (AR), rate products and refer friends to enter the sweepstakes. Customers are limited to one entry per day. Entries will be doubled automatically from Jan. 27 to Jan 29, 2023.

For more information including official rules visit win.circlek.com.

