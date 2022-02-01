Caliber Home Loans Earns #1 Military Friendly® Brand Designation in 2023

COPPELL, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Caliber Home Loans, Inc. (“Caliber”), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization part of the Newrez Family of Companies, announced today it has earned four 2023 Military Friendly® designations, including the #1 ranked Military Friendly® Brand in the country.

This is Caliber’s seventh consecutive year earning a Military Friendly® Brand designation and their first #1 rank. These awards represent Caliber and Newrez’s commitment to supporting military, veterans, and their families.

“These designations represent our commitment to honor, serve, and support our country’s heroes through the work we do every day, and we remain committed to meeting the specific mortgage needs of our military, veterans, and their families so they may achieve the dream of homeownership,” said Bryan Bergjans, SVP, National Director Military & Retail Production.

The designations include:

#1 Among Top Ten Military Friendly ® Brands $500 Million to $1 Billion Category

Brands $500 Million to $1 Billion Category #4 Among Top Ten Military Friendly ® Companies in $500 Million to $1 Billion Category

Companies in $500 Million to $1 Billion Category Silver Rank Among Military Friendly ® Employers in $500 Million to $1 Billion Category

Employers in $500 Million to $1 Billion Category Top Ten Military Spouse Friendly ® Employers in $500 Million to $1 Billion Category

The annual Military Friendly® designations recognize efforts in creating sustainable and meaningful career paths, community outreach, brand enthusiasm, and enduring partnerships. Military Friendly® Companies are the ultimate example of organizations that are committed to creating sustainable economic benefits for the military community and all the important parts of that community: the employee, the spouse, the family, the consumer, and even the supply chain.

“Many organizations strive to achieve the Military Friendly® designations, but to live up to your achievements year after year, with continued improvements, says a lot about a company’s culture, which I am proud to be a part of,” said Baron Silverstein, President of Newrez.

“Companies earning the Military Friendly® Employers designation elevate the standard for military programs globally; they have invested in substantive programs that promote positive outcomes for service members, military spouses, and veterans within their organizations,” said Kayla Lopez, Director of Military Partnerships, Military Friendly®. “For these employers, hiring military is more than just the right thing to do; it’s a standard that makes good business sense.”

For more information on the Company’s commitment to our service members, visit https://military.caliberhomeloans.com/.

About Caliber

Caliber is a proven leader in the U.S. mortgage market with a diversified, customer-centric, purchase-focused platform with headquarters in Coppell, Texas. Caliber is an approved Seller/Servicer for both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an approved issuer for Ginnie Mae and is an approved servicer for VA, FHA, and the USDA. Caliber carries multiple servicer ratings from Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, Fitch and DBRS.

About Military Friendly®

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/.

