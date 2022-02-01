BuzzFeed’s Tasty Introduces “Botatouille” The First-of-Its-Kind AI-powered Culinary Companion

Tasty’s AI Innovation Redefines Cooking and Meal Prep with Cutting-Edge Technology; Offers Premium Partnership Opportunities and Solutions for Clients

Demo Video + Images HERE

Tasty Botatouille Logo HERE

Tasty Logo HERE





Download the Tasty iOS app to access Botatouille: here

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BuzzFeed, Inc. (Nasdaq: BZFD), a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generations the world has ever seen, today announced the launch of “Botatouille,” the first AI-powered culinary companion designed by Tasty to revolutionize the cooking, meal prep and shopping experience for Tasty’s global community. In the Tasty app, users can have a real-time conversation with “Botatouille,” a chatbot, by asking cooking questions like: what recipes can I make with the ingredients in my fridge?; how long do you cook salmon?; how do you clean cast iron? and more. With this latest AI-powered innovation, BuzzFeed reaffirms its position as a leading force in the creative utilization of artificial intelligence.

Botatouille, Tasty’s AI sous chef, marks the first AI utility product developed by Tasty and showcases the power of artificial intelligence for good. From searching for food and recipe ideas, to planning weekly meals and discovering recipes based on the ingredients in your fridge, Botatouille can assist. The Tasty chef bot will launch in the Tasty app for the brand’s most loyal users, allowing them to have a personalized culinary assistant on their phone — whether in the kitchen, at the store, or on the go.

“We developed Botatouille with our audience in mind; bringing together Tasty’s culinary insights and innovative AI technology to help our community navigate every part of the cooking process,” said Tasty General Manager, Hannah Bricker. “We’re excited to collaborate with our users to continue adapting and improving this AI-powered chefbot based on their feedback — leveraging new technologies to enhance the cooking experience online and in the kitchen.”

Tasty, renowned for creating the internet’s most-watched food content, garners over 1 billion cross-platform views each month, making it the largest and most engaged food community on the internet. The launch of Tasty’s first product featuring AI promises to be a more engaging, helpful and exciting experience for users — while offering partners and clients premium offerings, custom integrations and more opportunities across the app and web.

Tasty’s editorial and tech teams, alongside BuzzFeed’s machine learning team, developed the chefbot through a combination of Tasty’s in-house machine learning systems and OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, combined with the extensive network of Tasty’s editorial insights and vast content library. The integration of AI and proprietary data enables Tasty to deliver a unique product, leveraging the capabilities of large language models (LLMs) to give loyal Tasty users content that resonates.

Botatouille is currently exclusive to the iOS version of the Tasty app, and will be available to Android devices next.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across pop culture, entertainment, shopping, food and news, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, and buy now — and into the future. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

Contacts

BuzzFeed Press

BuzzFeed: Juliana Clifton, [email protected]