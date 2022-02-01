BoomPop Raises $14 Million for One-Click Easy Offsites

Over 4,000 companies using BoomPop to keep remote teams connected

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BoomPop, the go-to place for one-click easy offsites, today announced it has raised $14 million from ACME Capital and founding investor Atomic to keep teams connected through in-person (and virtual) offsites. BoomPop was created to radically simplify the time-consuming, inefficient process of planning team and client events to drive higher satisfaction and retention. Since launching two years ago, over 150,000 guests from 4,000 companies have gotten together using BoomPop at companies that include Apple, Atlassian, Estee Lauder, Expedia, Google, Netflix, McKinsey, PayPal, and more.





Coming out of the pandemic, a new world of work has emerged, with an estimated 72% of companies adopting permanent, flexible work policies. Whether you’re a ten-person team or a business that operates globally, you face the same challenge of how to give employees a sense of culture and camaraderie with a distributed workforce. Increasingly, leaders are turning to in-person offsites; and often for the first time: over 70% of people responsible for planning offsites have never organized one before.

“Offsites aren’t just the new office, they are a massive competitive advantage for hiring and retaining great talent,” said Healey Cypher, Co-Founder and CEO of BoomPop. “We started BoomPop to solve a major challenge facing all leaders in the era of remote work: how do I keep my team connected and engaged? The response has been phenomenal.”

“As a remote-first company, Shippo has to create opportunities for our teams to gather in person that are impactful and easy to execute,” said May Feng, Senior Director of People Operations, Shippo. “This is where our offsite strategy is critical and where BoomPop comes in. You sit down with your team at the beginning of the year with a menu of dates and location options for your upcoming offsite, and so much more. With BoomPop, this will be our reality 2023 and onwards.”

Built on a custom technology platform and staffed by world-class event planners, BoomPop was engineered to make it remarkably easy to find, book, and plan impactful offsites. On average, it takes 45 hours to orchestrate a two-day offsite, including finding great venues and accommodations, organizing local activities, booking restaurants or caterers, and booking a photographer to capture the experience. BoomPop shortened the time required from hours to minutes. Companies can build from scratch or start planning from one of the hundreds of “sample offsite” packages that are expertly designed from start to finish in places like Death Valley, Surf Ranch near Laguna Beach, and Aspen.

“As the world settles on a hybrid-work solution, offsites have become a critical part of modern offices. It is essential for companies to cultivate culture in meaningful ways. BoomPop has entered the market at the perfect time,” said Scott Stanford, co-founder & Partner at ACME Capital. “Their offerings signal a new generation of work culture. I have known Healey for years, and he and the BoomPop team will reframe how we stay connected in the working world.”

About: BoomPop is the go-to place for one-click company offsites, addressing the challenge faced by every organization managing a remote and hybrid workforce: how do I keep my team connected and engaged? Leveraging a custom-built technology platform and years of domain expertise, BoomPop offers a tested network of unique destinations, curated vendors, team-building playbooks, and tools to help you choose the perfect experience for your team. Founded in 2020 by Healey Cypher, Blake Hudelson, Vaibhav Chauhan, and Jack Abraham, BoomPop has served over 4,000 corporate clients with virtual and IRL experiences including, Estee Lauder, Expedia, Google, Netflix, McKinsey, PayPal, and Viacom. BoomPop has offices in San Francisco. Book an event with us at www.boompop.com

About ACME Capital: ACME is a San Francisco based early-stage venture capital firm investing in breakthrough enabling technologies and business model innovations disrupting massive sectors. We partner with entrepreneurs around the world who work with significant technologies making a positive impact for the future. For more information, go to: https://www.acme.vc

About Atomic: Atomic is a venture studio that brings together ideas, talent, and capital to start great companies. When entrepreneurs co-found with Atomic, they team up with an experienced group of founders and a built-in team of experts. Bungalow, Found, Hims & Hers, Homebound, OpenStore, and Replicant were all started at Atomic, along with dozens of others. Atomic was founded in 2012 by serial entrepreneur Jack Abraham and has offices in Miami and San Francisco.

