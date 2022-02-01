BlueFrame Joins the Hudl Family; Expects $50 Million to Go Back to Athletic Departments Through Livestreaming Promotion.

Powerful broadcasting tools open up exclusive opportunities for high schools and small colleges to generate revenue and connect with more fans.

LINCOLN, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blueframetechnologies—Hudl, the leader in sports performance analysis, video and data technology announced today that livestreaming leader BlueFrame Technology is joining the Hudl family. The two companies together offer broadcasting tools with an industry-leading revenue share model. Across the country programs have the opportunity to earn at least $5,000 in streaming revenue in their first year. Athletic departments are expected to generate a cumulative $50 million over a three-year period.

The ability to livestream and broadcast games in real-time has become a must-have for schools. “Hudl provides the best solutions for video capture, analysis and athlete recruitment to make every moment count. Our customers now have access to more powerful broadcasting tools, enhanced livestreaming options, and the opportunity to make more money from their content. Our revenue share model keeps the most money in the school, helping to support more teams by connecting them with their fans.” said Greg Nelson, senior vice president and general manager at Hudl.

New and existing Hudl customers will benefit from a 60/40 revenue share via pay-per-view with 60% of the gross revenue going back to the organization. They’ll also have access to a dedicated customer success team to help them get their program started and answer questions along the way.

BlueFrame’s end-to-end livestreaming technology simplifies the broadcasting experience with tools to create and deliver streams without the need of a third party. Users at any level can easily reach fans by streaming their content to websites, custom-branded channels and apps like Roku and Apple TV. More than 800 Hudl customers already use BlueFrame to livestream their games with BlueFrame’s Production Truck and the nearly 12,000 Hudl Focus smart cameras in use.

Schools like Martin County High School in Kentucky were able to generate thousands of dollars in one year by using Hudl Focus and BlueFrame’s pay-to-view option. “BlueFrame’s basic pay-to-view option made it easy to profit off the ‘tickets’ sold. We were able to profit $5 off of every purchase,” said Martin County Athletic Director, Chuck White.

BlueFrame’s premiere broadcasting tools include announcer and crowd audio, on-screen graphics and advertisements, and multiple camera angles. By combining the capabilities from Focus cameras with the professional BlueFrame broadcast tools, organizations can stream more engaging content to better connect with their fans.

“We’re proud to have built a service for our customers that’s become an indispensable part of their organization. We’re excited to continue building even better products and experiences for our customers and their fans,” said BlueFrame co-founder Ben Kant.

As a global leader in performance analysis technology, Hudl helps more than 200K sports teams—from grassroots to the pros—prepare for and stay ahead of the competition. A complete suite of video and data products ensures coaches have the insights they need and athletes get the shot they deserve. 6M users across 40+ sports use Hudl’s best-in-class software, hardware and services, including online coaching tools, mobile and desktop apps, smart cameras, analytics, professional consultation and more. Learn more at www.hudl.com.

BlueFrame Technology is the premier end-to-end video streaming provider servicing over 1,500 clients across North America. BlueFrame has official partnerships with over 40 collegiate conferences and national organizations spanning all levels of competition. Currently, one out of every three NCAA institutions count on BlueFrame’s superior technology for their video streaming needs, including over 77% of NCAA Division II members and 25% of Division III members. For more information visit: blueframetech.com

