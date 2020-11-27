Black Friday & Cyber Monday Apple Watch Series 5 Deals (2020): Top Apple Watch 5 Sales Summarized by Save Bubble
Save on Apple Watch Series 5 deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020 sale, including the latest GPS and GPS + Cellular Apple Watch 5 sales
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday 2020 experts are sharing the top Apple Watch Series 5 deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, together with all the top offers on 44mm Apple Watch 5 models. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deals:
- Save up to $200 off on Apple Watch Series 5 at Verizon – check the latest deals on Apple Watch Series 5 available in regular and Nike sport bands, and 40mm and 44mm case sizes
- Save up to 23% on Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on Apple Watch Series 5 including deals on GPS and GPS + Cellular models
- Save on Apple Watch Series 5 at AT&T – check the latest deals on 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 with features including GPS + Cellular, Retina display, 30% larger screen and swim proof
Best Apple Watch Deals:
- Save $330 off on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE & more top models at AT&T – click the link for the latest deals on Apple Watches including Apple Watch SE, Nike SE, Series 6 and Nike Series 6 models
- Save up to $200 on the latest Apple Watches at Verizon – check the latest deals on Series 3, 4, 5, 6 & SE Apple Watches including buy one get 50% off another
- Save up to $100 on Apple Watches including the Apple Watch 6, SE, 5, 4 & 3 at Amazon – click the link for live prices on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 & SE and older series 5, 4, and 3 smartwatches
- Save up to $250 on Apple Watches with any iPhone purchase at Verizon – check the latest deals on various Apple Watch models including SE, Series 6, Series 5, Series 4 and Series 3
Want some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals to compare thousands more active offers. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])