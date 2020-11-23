Black Friday AirPods Deals 2020 Compared by Consumer Articles
Save on a wide range of AirPods deals at the Black Friday sale, together with AirPods 2 and Pro savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Black Friday AirPods deals for 2020 have arrived. Review the best savings on AirPods 2 and Pro earbuds. Shop the best deals in the list below.
Best AirPods Deals:
- Save up to 20% on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro at Amazon – check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Generation) with Wireless Charging Case
- Save up to $50 on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro at B&H Photo Video – check the latest deals on the top-rated wireless earphones and compatible accessories
- Save on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro earphones at Verizon – including a wide selection of wireless charging cases and other accessories
- Shop the best-selling Apple AirPods at Amazon – including deals on AirPods with wireless charging cases and regular AirPods cases
- Save on Apple AirPods (2nd gen) at Verizon – check live prices on the Airpods 2 and a wide selection of charging cases and accessories
- Save on wireless charging cases for Apple AirPods at Amazon – including a variety of different features such as waterproofing and compatibility with different AirPods generations
- Save up to $50 on Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon – check live prices on the latest AirPods Pro noise-cancelling earbuds
- Save up to $50 on Apple AirPods Pro at B&H Photo Video – check the hottest deals on the best-selling wireless earphones and compatible charging cases
- Shop the latest Apple AirPods Pro at Verizon – check live prices on the top-rated wireless earphones plus other compatible accessories
Searching for more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday sale to enjoy thousands more live deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Apple’s AirPods are consistently rated as one of the best wireless earbuds available today. Custom designed with the new Apple H1 chip, which was engineered specifically to improve the headphones’ efficiency and performance, these improvements translate to 50 percent more talk time and two-times faster connect times between devices, so users will be able to sync and listen faster than ever.
In addition to those performance enhancements, the AirPods 2 now feature hands-free Siri functionality, which enables users to change songs, make phone calls, adjust playback volume, and more by only using voice commands.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
Contacts
Andy Mathews ([email protected])