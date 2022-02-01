Bitwarden Announces Passkey Support for 2023

Building on the recent Passwordless.dev solution for developers to implement FIDO authentication with passkeys, users will be able to store passkeys in Bitwarden and log into Bitwarden with passkeys

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitwarden, the leading open source password manager trusted by millions, today announced expanded passkey support across its product line for consumers and businesses.

Bitwarden passkey support will span a range of use cases including: 1) logging into Bitwarden itself with passkeys instead of a master password, 2) logging into websites and apps with passkeys stored in Bitwarden, and 3) enabling developers to implement FIDO-based passkey authentication in websites and apps quickly, with just a few lines of code.

Passkeys provide an easy and secure alternative to passwords, and have been widely adopted by major platform providers. Based on standards driven by the FIDO (Fast Identity Online) Alliance, of which Bitwarden is a sponsor-level member, passkeys provide a user-friendly means of authentication that is phishing-resistant and addresses one of the primary breach threats businesses face today.

“Moving from passwords to passwordless forms of authentication like passkeys will rank among the biggest technology changes of this decade,” said Michael Crandell, CEO of Bitwarden. “And it’s a core part of our mission to help users make the shift. At Bitwarden, we envision a world where nobody gets hacked. Passkeys are going to be critical in enabling us to get there.”

For video demonstrations showcasing storing passkeys within Bitwarden, and logging into Bitwarden with passkeys, along with a complete overview of Bitwarden passkey support visit bitwarden.com/passwordless-passkeys/.

Those interested in passkeys with Bitwarden can explore engaging across three areas:

Passkey setup for website and application builders

Now available, Passwordless.dev lets developers add FIDO authentication to websites and applications so users can sign in with a passkey.

Manage passkeys in Bitwarden

Coming in the summer of 2023, users can generate, save, and use passkeys from Bitwarden Password Manager.

Log into Bitwarden with passkeys

Also coming this summer, users will be able to sign into and unlock Bitwarden vaults with a passkey.

As part of the forthcoming Log into Bitwarden with passkeys, Bitwarden will showcase login and unlock operations using a new emerging standard for passkeys, the WebAuthn PRF extension. The PRF extension enables workflows that generate secret keys used for encrypting user vault data.

Adding to existing passwordless options

Together, this new investment in passkeys builds on the existing passwordless support already available within the Bitwarden product line, including:

Second factor authentication with hardware passkeys such as security keys. This is suited for high security and regulated environments, and helps easily accommodate attestation for compliance needs

Login with device. Users can avoid having to re-enter their main Bitwarden passwords and can confirm a login on a separate laptop, phone, or tablet.

Biometric unlock using Apple TouchID and FaceID, as well as Android Biometrics, and Windows Hello.

Bitwarden continues its mission to help individuals and businesses store and safely share their sensitive information online. Now that commitment expands to include passkeys, a critical part of authentication technology.

Aligning with the Bitwarden vision to ensure a world where no one gets hacked, Bitwarden complements its business offerings with a fully featured free plan for individuals. This ensures that everyone online has the right to protect themselves, without a financial hurdle. Today millions of people and tens of thousands of businesses around the world use Bitwarden to protect themselves.

Bitwarden empowers enterprises, developers, and individuals to safely store and share sensitive data. With a transparent, open source approach to password management, secrets management, and passwordless innovations, Bitwarden makes it easy for users to extend robust security practices to all of their online experiences. Founded in 2016, Bitwarden is supported by a passionate global community of security experts and enthusiasts. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California and has a globally distributed team. Learn more at bitwarden.com.

